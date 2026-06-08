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Simone Biles Shares Hospital Photo & Reveals She "Almost Died"

Get Well Soon! Simone Biles Says She Almost Died During ‘Scariest Experience’ Of Her Life

Simone Biles opens up about a terrifying incident that nearly cost her life.

Published on June 8, 2026
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  • Biles shared a frightening health scare that landed her in the hospital, calling it 'one of, if not the scariest experience' of her life.
  • Biles is resting and receiving support from loved ones, but remains undecided about her future in gymnastics, including the 2028 Olympics.
  • Fans are relieved to hear Biles is recovering, though the impact of this health scare on her competitive plans remains unknown.

Simone Biles has fans sending prayers and well-wishes after the gymnastics icon revealed she recently endured a frightening health scare that landed her in the hospital.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The decorated Olympian took to her Instagram Story to share the alarming update with her millions of followers, calling the incident “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.”

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” Biles wrote on her Instagram Stories. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.”

“This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan [Owens] was in Indy for practices,” she continued.

In the Instagram Story, fans could see Biles’ right hand and arm covered with multiple hospital bands, a visual that immediately sparked concern across social media.

“I’ve been in bed resting this week, I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers,” Biles continued on her Instagram Stories. “Loooovveeee y’all.”

The Ohio native later shared additional Instagram Stories highlighting the love she has received during her recovery. One post featured beautiful flower arrangements sent by loved ones, while another showed the superstar athlete cozied up in bed with her dogs as she relaxed and watched television.

The health update comes as many sports fans continue to speculate about whether Biles will return to competition for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. At the moment, the gymnastics legend remains undecided about what her future in the sport looks like.

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband (Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens), go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,” she said in an April interview with French sports daily L’Equipe. “I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

She also acknowledged the physical demands that come with competing at the highest level.

“Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that,” she told L’Equipe. “But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.”

After spending years redefining greatness and pushing the boundaries of gymnastics, Biles has nothing left to prove. Still, fans around the world remain hopeful that they have not seen her final Olympic chapter.

Whether this week’s health scare ultimately factors into her decision about the 2028 Los Angeles Games remains unknown. For now, supporters are simply relieved to hear that she is recovering and surrounded by love.

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We send our well wishes to Biles and hope she has a speedy recovery.

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