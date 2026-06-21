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Big Mama, Big Blessings! Latto Reflects On Postpartum

Big Mama Gets Real! Latto Reflects On Postpartum & Guarding Her Private Life Ahead Of ESSENCE Fest

Published on June 21, 2026
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The transformative journey into motherhood has officially taken center stage for Atlanta’s favorite rapstress. Ahead of her highly anticipated return to the stage, Latto‘s baby is giving her a new perspective on life. She is opening up about life after welcoming a beautiful daughter, whom she shares with fellow rapper 21 Savage. Sitting down for a cover story with Essence, the 27-year-old star is radiating a whole new level of unbothered energy, proving that she has gone through something irreversible and come out the other side as a new woman.

Big Mama Pop-Up Hosted By Latto
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

For a star who spent much of her life under a public microscope, evolving from a teenage standout on Lifetime’s The Rap Game to a global, Grammy-nominated phenomenon, Latto’s baby has remained completely out of the internet’s messy line of fire, which she says is entirely intentional. Latto has faced years of relentless online discourse regarding her alleged relationships and rap drama, often overshadowing her talents. Looking back, she admits she would handle her public persona much differently if she could press rewind.

“I would probably be even less vocal about my whole situation in general,” she candidly told ESSENCE. “I probably would have just shut up a little more. That’s the only thing I would have changed.”

While some would say that motherhood slows a female artist down, Latto used her pregnancy to rebuild her artistic confidence from the ground up. Her latest album, Big Mama, named after the fierce alter ego, was written and recorded entirely while she was pregnant. Even more so, she was 100% sober. Going without the vices she previously leaned on to give her mental peace, she tapped into a raw, unfiltered source of creative power. The resulting tracks seamlessly blend her unapologetic, sexy energy with her new reality, even dropping bars about popular kids’ educator Ms. Rachel.

Latto’s Baby Girl Brings A New Light

The transition into this new chapter wasn’t entirely seamless, however. Latto revealed she was actually praying for a new motivation in life before getting pregnant, but navigating the massive lifestyle shift required a lot of adjustment. Luckily, fellow rap star Sexyy Red was in her corner to offer some real-world sisterly guidance.

“She was saying my life is about to change in the best way possible,” Latto recalled. “‘It’s scary — the change is so big that it is scary — but you got this.’ She said keep your head up through postpartum because it wasn’t easy for her and she hoped it would be better for me.”

Now living through the postpartum experience herself, Latto admits that no amount of advice can truly prepare a woman for the reality. While she clarified that she wouldn’t label it postpartum depression, she emphasized that the physical and emotional shifts are a daily battle.

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“Every day is different,” she explained. “You see people tell their stories but you don’t really know what to expect for real. I’m just taking it day by day.”

In a sit-down with R&B mogul Monica, she discussed her struggle with breastfeeding.

“The inconsistency in the milk supply, cause some days I’m pushing 4 ounces, some days I’m pushing barely an ounce, like the mom guilt comes with that cause i’m like dang, i’m not providing what my baby needs and then i just be feeling like a failure,” she stated.

Thankfully, the rapstress has a rock-solid support system keeping her afloat. She credits her daughter’s father, 21 Savage, and both of the baby’s grandmothers for creating a beautiful village to assist with the heavy lifting. Spiritually, she relies entirely on her relationship with God, virtually streaming church sermons every Sunday with her daughter.

Since Latto’s baby arrived, her deep passion for advocacy has shifted into overdrive. After launching her first annual Big Mama’s Day event, the rapper plans to make postpartum health and maternal awareness a massive focus for her future philanthropic initiatives.

But first, she has an iconic stage to claim. This July, Latto will make her grand, post-baby return to the live stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. Approaching the performance with the elite discipline of an athlete, she has been hitting cardio, stretching, and chiropractor appointments to prep her body.

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