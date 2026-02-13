Close
Celebrity

Michael Jackson's Estate Shuts Down Sexyy Red's 'Beat It' Sample

Quit It, Sexyy! Michael Jackson’s Estate Shuts Down Sexyy Red’s Sample Of ‘Beat It’ For Her Raunchy Ryhymes On ‘Just Eat It’

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sexyy Red plays all day with her boundary-breaking bars, but the Michael Jackson estate isn’t laughing after she remixed his classic “Beat It” into the now-viral, “Just Eat It.” A “HEE-HEE” hell!

Sexyy Red x Michael Jackson
Source: Christopher Polk/ ROSLAN RAHMAN

If you aren’t old enough to remember the height of Michael Jackson mania, we’re seeing a hint of it return amid the upcoming Michael biopic. Sexyy Red told Offset to make room on the MJ bandwagon, but fans aren’t feeling her “hoochie” homage. As MadameNoire previously reported, Lil Yachty posted a preview from his studio session with the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper to reveal her remix, “Just Eat It.”

He joked in the caption that the clip was a “Sneak peek scene of the new Michael biopic.”

“C**chie not funky, and it’s super tight / I’m tryna get my c**chie ate up tonight / Just eat it, just eat it/ You better not nut fast because I hate a minute man/ And if that d*ck is trash, I’m telling all my friends. I’ll beat your a** and we about to throw them hands/ Just eat it, just eat it!” she rapped, complete with choreo.

Sexyy Red continued the joke when she posted the video on her own page with the caption, “Leaked footage from da Michael Jackson movie HOOCHIE TRIBUTE TO DA BEST LLMJ.”

IKYFL! Several fans called out the trolling tribute as “disrespectful,” even for the constantly controversial celeb. This backlash rivals the Northside Princess’s latest antics, like the AI-generated Martin Luther King photo and recent viral performance at a wedding for a top Trump advisor.

What are the odds Mike’s spirit stopped mid-moonwalk with a shady side-eye, like the viral clip from his recording of “We Are The World?”

Michael Jackson’s Estate Speaks Out To Shut Down Sexyy Red’s “Unauthorized” Shamone Shenanigans

Well, the late icon can’t speak for himself, but his estate had plenty to say after this clip ran wild over the internet. The Breakfast Club host Loren Lorosa reported that she spoke directly to a representative for the Michael Jackson estate. For anyone wondering who allowed Sexyy’s sample of “Beat It” to clear, it wasn’t them.

“I exclusively Spoke to a spokesperson for the Michael jackson estate on Sexyy Reds recent cover of “Beat It” .. and they were clear that the use of his music was unauthorized… A spokesperson for MJs estate tells me; ‘We were totally unaware of this. The use of the music is unauthorized.’ The estate definitely didn’t seem happy about the cover at all,” Lorosa posted on X, formerly Twitter.

This latest update raised questions about whether Sony, which bought half of Michael’s catalog from the estate, is also opposed to Sexyy Red sampling his work. The statement’s brief confirmation that it is “unauthorized” also sparked speculation about whether any threat of legal action will follow.

Mike himself had a great sense of humor, clearing quirky comedian Weird Al Yankovic to parody his music. He even allowed the use of sets from the “Bad” and “Beat It” music videos for a much more tame Grammy-winning version of “Eat It.” And the still-viral “I love this song” meme came from the trailblazing titan getting his life to a live performance of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me.” However, playing with his legacy is a losing game, especially with a star-studded film rollout to immortalize his story.

Yachty and Sexyy Red better find something safe to do after the fun and games, because Michael Jackson’s estate sounds ready to stand on business over this controversial clip.

What do you think of Sexyy Red’s “Just Eat It?”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Michael Jackson Newsletter Rumor Control SEXYY RED Trending Viral video

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

    Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Super Bowl Photos — And The Looks Were Worth The Wait

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Voter casting ballot during election at polling station, people participating in democracy

    What Is The Save America Act & Why Could It Be A Problem For Married Women?

    MadameNoire
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Liquid Lounge Day Club party with DJ Nick Cannon
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Abby De La Rosa Says Not Communicating With Nick Cannon’s Other Baby Mamas Makes Their Relationship Seem More ‘Monogamous’

    Comment
    iOne Editorial | BOSSIP's Black History Hidden Gems | 2026-02-05
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Abdul Rahman Ibrahima Was The ‘Prince Among The Slaves’ Whose Story Spanned Continents & Centuries

    Comment
    The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Cardi B Kicks Off Her Little Miss Drama Tour With A Turbo-Charged 2-Hour Setlist For A Sold-Out California Crowd

    Comment
    Relationship Goals asset
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    ‘Relationship Goals’: Swoony Stunner Kelly Rowland & Her On-Screen Method Mannn Spark Heart Eye Hysteria Over Buzzy Rom-Com Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

    Comment
    Jake Paul x Anthony Joshua x Bad Bunny
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Fragile-Faced Puerto Rico Resident Jake Paul Backpedals Bashing Bad Bunny As ‘Fake American,’ Logan Paul Blasts Bothered & Brittle Brother’s Comments

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close