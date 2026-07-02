Artist development is storytelling, not just viral moments.

Henderson created Third + Hayden to provide artists with creative control, ownership, and holistic support.

Representation carries responsibility, but Henderson wants more progress, not just recognition.

Third+Hayden music mogul Kei Henderson is not interested in building disposable moments.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The Grammy-winning music executive, founder and CEO of Third + Hayden, told BOSSIP that her focus is on developing artists with staying power, ownership and the personal support needed to survive the demands of the music industry.

Speaking with Lauryn Bass during Black Music/Pride Month, Henderson said her work is rooted in spotlighting artists and creatives who are often overlooked.

“I would say it’s like a passion for underrepresented creatives or overlooked creatives,” Henderson said. “My job in every capacity has been to make things bigger and better.”

Henderson, who managed 21 Savage from 2015 to 2019 and helped guide his rise from Atlanta standout to Grammy-winning artist, said that same mission continues through Third + Hayden: elevating her creative development agency and incubator that operates across management, label and publishing.

Kei Henderson Says Artist Development Is Returning

Henderson says that the music industry’s obsession with viral moments caused artist development to lose ground, but she believes fans are beginning to want more.

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

“I think it had become a lost art from social media just kind of cannibalizing how we discover musicians,” Henderson said. “But I think it’s kind of coming back because we realize that a 30-second moment is not an artist.”

According to Henderson, storytelling is a crucial part of developing an artist who can sustain a career beyond one clip or one song.

“Storytelling is artist development. Artist development is storytelling,” Henderson said.

When evaluating talent, Henderson said she looks beyond the music. She pays attention to respect, work ethic, self-awareness and whether she genuinely wants to be around the artist.

“You need to want it more than everybody else that’s around you,” Henderson said. “When you are unclear on who you are, what you want, what your vision is for yourself, you can make the entire team unclear.”

The 21 Savage Lesson She Still Carries

Henderson told BOSSIP that one of the most memorable moments from her time working with 21 Savage happened during his XXL Freshman shoot.

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

She said the team was excited to celebrate the milestone, but 21 Savage reminded them not to get comfortable.

“In the moment, it kind of hurt my feelings,” Henderson said. “But what he meant by that was, ‘Hey, there’s still a lot more work to do.’”

Henderson said the moment became a career lesson about benchmarks, ambition and not confusing recognition with long-term success.

“That was a very memorable moment,” she said. “A core moment for me.”

Third + Hayden Was Built To Protect Artists

Henderson says she created Third + Hayden to address several issues in the industry, including short-term thinking, predatory deals, and the lack of care for artists as people.

“I wanted to solve the problem of artist development and legacy acts,” Henderson said.

She said the company’s model gives artists creative control, ownership and support beyond the music.

“You don’t have to run artists down to the ground for them to reap the benefits of their work,” Henderson said.

Third + Hayden allows artists to retain ownership of their catalogs and provides non-recoupable development funds that can be used for resources, including therapy and wellness support.

Henderson said that the mission is personal.

“I personally hit rock bottom as a creative executive,” Henderson said of her experience in 2019. “It was therapy and spending time with my hobbies and using my resources to do things that I loved that filled me up that kept me wanting to be back in the business.”

She said if she could experience burnout as an executive, artists are even more vulnerable.

“I know if it’s possible for me, it’s possible for them,” Henderson said. “So I wanted to make sure that they had the support that I was able to provide to myself.”

Pride, Black Music Month And Wanting More

Henderson, who has been recognized by Billboard as an influential LGBTQ executive, believes that representation carries responsibility.

“There’s not a ton of us, so it’s important that that representation is present,” Henderson said. “It feels like a grand responsibility.” She added, “I’m just happy to be Black, free and be able to pay it forward.”

Still, Henderson said she is not allowing accolades to make her comfortable.

“It feels good to be seen, and it feels good to be considered,” Henderson said. “But I’m personally right now in a space of ‘don’t get comfortable.’ I want more.”

Henderson said conversations around LGBTQ inclusion in music have changed dramatically since she entered the industry, crediting more artists for being open about who they are.

“It’s done a complete 180,” Henderson said.

What’s Next For Third + Hayden

Looking ahead, Henderson said she wants Third + Hayden to do more events, concerts and networking opportunities for young managers. She also spoke highly of the company’s artist roster and said she believes several artists are close to major breakthroughs.

“I feel like in the next couple years, Annahstasia will be accepting a Grammy for her next LP,” Henderson said. “I feel like Ben Reilly is going to have a breakout year. Zyah Belle is going to have a breakout year.”

As for her advice to young creatives, Henderson encouraged aspiring artists and executives to focus on consistency over speed.

“Don’t try to tackle all of the world in one day,” Henderson said. “Progress is a process. It is really a marathon.”

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For more information on Third + Hayden, its artist roster, upcoming events and initiatives, visit ThirdAndHayden.com.