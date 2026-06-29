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North West Turns Heads At The Vetements Show In Paris

Seen On The Scene: 13-Year-Old North West’s Punk Princess Piercing Phase Turns Heads At Paris Fashion Week

Published on June 29, 2026
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  • North West, Kim Kardashian's daughter, adds to her piercing collection, embracing a punk princess aesthetic.
  • North's evolving personal style reflects her upbringing in the fashion and entertainment industry.
  • Fans see North's look as a normal part of teenage self-discovery, while others have mixed opinions.

North West was spotted in Paris officially embracing her teenage era, and apparently adding to her piercing prowess in the process, sparking plenty of debate over the 13-year-old’s latest look.

Vetements - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter made headlines at Paris Fashion Week after attending Vetements’ latest runway show and debuting a bold new look that had social media doing a double take. North showed up rocking a fresh set of angel bite lip piercings, adding yet another layer to her ever-evolving sense of fashion and self-expression.

The facial jewelry did not stop there.

In addition to the lip piercings, North sported several other facial piercings, including accents on her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose. She also continued to wear the dermal piercings on her hands that she first debuted back in September, proving that she’s not afraid to experiment with her personal style.

Vetements - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

For the fashion show, North put together a look that felt right at home in the edgy world of Vetements. She wore a Vetements sweatshirt paired with a pleated mini skirt, ripped tights, and a pair of Vetements x New Rock leather platform boots featuring a chunky silver chain detail. She completed the ensemble with a rhinestone-studded spiked collar necklace and a matching spiked bangle, fully committing to the rebellious aesthetic.

Of course, considering who her parents are, North’s love for fashion should come as no surprise.

As the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, two cultural figures who have left undeniable marks on both fashion and entertainment, North has grown up surrounded by creativity, trendsetting moments and front-row access to some of the biggest events in the industry. While both of her parents have influenced style conversations for years, North appears to be taking bits and pieces from each of them while creating a lane entirely her own.

And honestly, what teenager doesn’t experiment with their look?

Whether it is a new hairstyle, different clothing choices or accessories that push the envelope, the teenage years are often a time of self-discovery. North just happens to be doing it on one of the world’s biggest stages. While some may have opinions about her latest look, many fans see it as a young person exploring her identity through fashion, much like countless teens before her.

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One user wrote, “Tbh it’s refreshing to see kids still go through goth phases like we did 😂.” Another user wrote, “She looks dope. I’m here for it!”

The Paris Fashion Week appearance comes during an exciting season in North’s life.

Just days before making headlines in France, North celebrated her 13th birthday on June 15. She also recently reached another major milestone by delivering her first solo performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 music festival in Bridgeview, Illinois.

As if that were not enough, the rising star also announced plans to hit the road for a 14-date Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour alongside rapper and singer Molly Santana, 21.

What do YOU think about North West’s punk princess piercings?

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Celebrity Kids Celebrity Kids Style Fashion Kanye West Kim Kardashain north west

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