Obama Derangement Syndrome: Donald Trump Tries Trolling Former President Only To Find Himself Flamed

Trump's constant comparisons to Obama reveal an unhealthy fixation.

Trump's 'clever' social media post opens him up to widespread ridicule.

Obama doesn't even mention Trump, but Trump can't stop talking about Obama.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Sometimes is best to let sleeping dogs lie, unless you’re ready to get bit.

Donald Trump is absolutely obsessed with having President Barack Obama’s name in his mouth. Nothing makes him happier than comparing his size with that of the big Black former commander-n-chief. BOSSIP recently reported on Trump’s incessant infatuation via Obama’s appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke podcast, where he quipped that he was living in “a suite” inside the MAGA administrator’s brain.

Trump, being Stan-like in his preoccupation with his predecessor, undoubtedly heard Obama’s comments and took to Truth Social to post what be probably thought was a really clever troll.

The problem is that not only is Donald Trump, nor his calvary of cronies, particularly clever, they are too stupid to see just how easy it is for social media users, who are infinitely more clever than anyone in the White House, to drop a reverse Uno card and use this post to deep-fry and fricassee the orange führer.

Trump will always be an easy target to get jokes off but he is assisting the internet getting buckets at his expense like Steve Nash.

Like…he HAD to know that a meme like that was going to open him up to…this.

Slam dunk, layup, OG Anunoby tip-in, Twitter in 5. Say what you will, but sometimes low hanging fruit is just a nourishing to the agenda as the ripest piece on the tree.

B-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

Donald Trump’s neice and perhaps his number one hater hit him with a mean “well, actually…” about the facts of his Obama troll post. It’s glorious.

Rev. Al Sharpton appeared on MS NOW to offer his analysis on Trump’s fraught fixation on President Obama.

“[Obama] was better educated, better background in terms of coming from nothing and achieving something,” Sharpton continued. “And he’s Black.”

He continued:

“If it’s a glee club contest and one choir wins over another, he’ll mention Obama,” the Politics Nation host said of Trump on Sunday, June 28. “I mean, there’s some obsession there.”

Sharpton also made it clear that this “tit-for-tat” is really just a tit because President Obama ain’t thinking about that man in public or behind closed doors.

“[Obama] just opened his library and I was there,” he told Witt. “He doesn’t even talk about Trump in private. I’ve been around President Obama for the last several years, on many occasionseven social occasions, sometimes. I’ve never heard him say anything about Trump, but Trump must find a way to attack Obama.”

Being an octogenarian hater has to be bad for your health. Trump should get that checked out, or not…