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Karamo Brown & Jussie Smollett Are Dating

‘Empire’ Entanglement: Karamo Brown Confirms Jussie Smollett Swoonmance With Public PDA–‘I’ve Met My Equal’

Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown are rumored to be dating and they aren't hiding their love. Read more about the new couple inside.

Published on July 1, 2026
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Two headshot photos of a smiling Black man wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and sunglasses.
Source: Michael Loccisano/ John Nacion

Well, well, well. It looks like there is a new celebrity couple on the scene. Actor Jussie Smollett and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown are Empire entangled, and they’re far from hiding their love.

According to TMZ, Karamo Brown and Jussie Smollett are reportedly dating after the pair was spotted spending the day together in Los Angeles. The outlet shared photos of the two enjoying what appeared to be an all-day outing that included lunch with Karamo’s mother, running errands, and a hike through Runyon Canyon. They also did not shy away from showing a little affection. At one point, Smollett was photographed playfully cupping Brown’s chin, fueling even more conversation online.

While neither man has formally announced the relationship on social media, Karamo may have come as close as possible to confirming it.

During an appearance on Carlos King’s “Reality With The King” podcast, Brown revealed that he is dating “a celebrity” and made it clear the relationship is anything but a secret. As reported by Page Six, Brown disclosed, “It is not like we’re hiding it. We go out. We hold hands everywhere.”

That was only the beginning.

Brown became emotional while describing his partner, sharing that he believes he has finally found his forever person.

“I am 100 percent sure. I’ve met my equal,” he said. “It is powerful when you meet someone who you feel 100 percent safe with, you feel 100 percent secure with, who you can just trust with your heart.”

He also explained that they have intentionally kept things relatively private because they wanted to protect their relationship from public commentary. 

“We are protecting the love we have because I do believe this is going to be my husband,” Brown shared.

Check out the viral clip from the podcast below: 

The timing of the romance comes just weeks after TMZ reported that Smollett and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, ended their engagement after nearly three years together. Sources described the split as amicable.

Fans also recently noticed Brown supporting Smollett during his performance at Harlem Pride. He even defended the actor online after 50 Cent mocked clips from the show. It’s pretty obvious that Brown was firmly in Smollett’s corner before the dating rumors became public.

And on Wednesday, TMZ shared a photo of Jussie and Karamo kissing at the airport, officially confirming their swoonmance.

Naturally, the internet wasted no time weighing in. Some fans admitted they were surprised by the pairing, while others said the two actually make perfect sense together. Regardless of where social media lands, Karamo sounds smitten, Jussie appears to be entering a new chapter, and this unexpected romance already has everyone talking.

RELATED: Danny Glover Announces Alzheimer’s Diagnosis, Reveals He’s Been Living With The Disease For Multiple Years

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