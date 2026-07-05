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Vic Mensa Calls Megan Thee Stallion A 'Barometer Test'

Orange Theory: Vic Mensa Calls Megan Thee Stallion A ‘Barometer Test’ For How People Treat Black Women

Rapper Vic Mensa is saying the quiet part out loud when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion being a larger representation for how Black women are treated.

Published on July 5, 2026
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Two portraits: a man in a black leather jacket with a crown-shaped accessory, and a woman in a brown sequined halter top with long dark hair.
Source: BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Vic Mensa attends the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,california,fashion,hollywood – california,award,the beverly hilton hotel,impact,vic mensa,beverly hills – california Amiri’s […]

When Vic Mensa gets that orange off the tree, you know he’s about to start spitting facts and his latest take on Megan Thee Stallion didn’t disappoint.

In an excerpt from a larger piece the rapper penned about misogyny in the industry, Vic detailed how Meg’s experience in the wake of being shot by singer Tory Lanez is indicative of a larger issue of how Black women are treated, especially in hip hop.

“I feel like Meg Thee Stallion is a good barometer for what you think about Black women,” he said. “Someone recently told me ‘she can’t keep trying to ruin people’s lives.’ By getting shot? By getting cheated on? How you ruin somebody’s life by them shooting you? Male artists are celebrated for shooting people, on the other hand female artists are denigrated for getting shot. Let a rapper shoot a person, sales are going to go through the goddamn roof.”

He continued,

“Male artists are celebrated for having as much sex as humanly possible. for a woman, relationships you’ve had are used as justification for you to die.”

He also shared some thoughts on the ongoing debate over Yung Miami’s track “Spend Dat,” saying,

“The subject matter is decrepit but it’s a very American record. I feel like the founding fathers could have been singing that song. All them damn treaties they was breaking with the Native Americans, it was scammin’. Point being, American society is based on scammin but it seems that women artist are invariably blamed for the situations they inherit. Janet Jackson gets her titty pulled out, and she gets cancelled. Meg get shot, it’s her fault. Make it make sense.”

We love a smart king. The Chicago-born rapper has turned his social media accounts into a platform for speaking truth to power and we are absolutely here for it.

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