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Tory Lanez Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over Brutal Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez Puts Price On Pain, Files $100M Lawuit For Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez is suing California prison officials for $100 million after a violent stabbing left him with serious injuries.

Published on April 19, 2026
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Tory Lanez is back in headlines, and this time it is not about music or court drama, it is about a $100 million lawsuit tied to a brutal prison stabbing that nearly took him out. According to TMZ, the Toronto rapper has filed suit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, along with the warden and about 50 correctional officers at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. And yes, the number he is asking for is as big as it sounds.

Tory Lanez
Source: Sarah Morris/WireImage / Getty

Tory claims he was stabbed 16 times in May 2025 by another inmate who came at him with a shank. As previously reported, the man who allegedly stabbed the rapper who’s serving a 10-year sentence claimed he acted in self-defense, believing Lanez was actually trying to end his life. The injuries were no light work. He says he suffered two collapsed lungs and permanent scarring to his face. The lawsuit breaks it down in a way that makes you pause. He is asking for $1 million per stab wound and another $10 million just for the facial scars alone. Mr. Lanez said pain has a price, and he is putting a very specific number on it.

In the documents TMZ obtained, Tory points fingers at prison leadership, especially warden Danny Samuel. He claims protocols were violated when he was housed with an inmate named Casio, suggesting the situation could have been avoided. He also says staff were nowhere to be found when things went left, and the delayed response only made the situation worse. In his words, the prison showed deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence and failed to protect him.

It doesn’t stop there. Tory also alleges that while he was in the hospital recovering, his personal belongings were mishandled. He says his original songbooks, filled with unpublished lyrics, were taken along with notes meant for his attorney. He insists those lyrics carry real commercial value and wants them returned.

Photos of the injuries, also obtained by TMZ, paint a graphic picture. Right or wrong, those wounds look serious. Now the courts will decide if the system failed him and if that $100 million demand holds weight. Check back later for more details.

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