More FIFA Fever, Fine Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars Sparking A World Cup Swoonami

From the underdog countries making history to Alex Freeman’s Juneteenth goal on the marvelously melanated U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, the start of the 2026 World Cup was full of viral victories and even more fine footballers. We have another roundup of hotties and highlights for your viewing pleasure.

Source: Maddie Meyer – FIFA/ Richard Heathcote – FIFA/ Maddie Meyer – FIFA / Steph Chambers – FIFA

No matter the flag or the jersey, many of us World Cup watchers are getting a kick out of rooting for everybody Black. For some first-time fans, it was a refreshing surprise to see that included so much of USMNT. It didn’t take long for this fact to really hit home when Alex Freeman showed up and showed out on Juneteenth in a match against Australia.

You couldn’t write a better story than a young Black man with the last name Freeman securing a victory for USMNT on this holiday, of all days!

Although competitions like this bring out patriotic pride in most, men’s soccer wasn’t as much of a fan-favorite over here. (Put some respect on the U.S. women’s soccer team as four-time World Cup champs!) USMNT and Freeman quickly found new fans after his sister, Diamond Spaulding, went viral in response to a video saying, “Alright y’all. Apparently, we have a soccer team. And we’re playing in the World Cup.”

Like a good sister, Spaulding recruited new supporters by saying, “My lil brother playing for the US, so cheer for #16.” Diamond later told The Athletic that “I was so excited to tell people he was playing in the World Cup and I also was rushing to get to fan fest to watch his match, that I forgot to say his name.”

We didn’t need a name to understand the assignment! Immediately, countless social media users claimed “Diamond’s Little Brother” as their own.

While Freeman playfully embraced his new name as “DLB” and the unexpected new fans, he’s no stranger to a famous family. His father is former NFL wide receiver Antonio Freeman, who was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. During Super Bowl XXXI, Antonio celebrated an 81-yard touchdown with the Packers’ legendary “Lambeau Leap.”

Alex decided to take the family legacy into another kind of football. He got to have a “full-circle family moment” during the Juneteenth game, according to USA Today. “It just shows how amazing it is to have a dad who’s successful and can mentor me to be able to be ready for moments like these,” he said.

Once Alex Freeman, aka Antonio Freeman’s son, aka Diamond’s Little Brother, caught our eye, we’ve been locked in ever since. Now, the rest of USMNT is feeling the love, and the swoontastic squad deserves its own special shoutout. Ahead of the U.S. team’s upcoming match against Turkiye on June 25, get familiar with the FIFA fineness!

Check out another compilation of soccer pitch-perfect players, athletic eye candy, and World Cup cuties after the flip!