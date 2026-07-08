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IShowSpeed Harassed With Racism At World Cup

World KKKup? IShowSpeed Harassed With Racism At Argentina-Cape Verde Match, FIFA Condems Attacks

Published on July 8, 2026
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  • FIFA condemns racism and discrimination in football, vowing to investigate the incident
  • The World Cup is meant to celebrate unity and diversity, but Black fans often face hostility
  • Fans demand real consequences for the racist abuse, not just a press release condemnation
Portugal v Uzbekistan: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Alex Pantling – FIFA / Getty

Apparently, even the world’s biggest sporting event can’t escape the ugly reality of racism.

Popular streamer and internet superstar IShowSpeed found himself on the receiving end of racist abuse while attending Argentina’s World Cup Round of 32 matchup against Cape Verde in Miami, prompting FIFA to launch an investigation, and publicly condemn the disturbing incident. According to Yahoo! Sports, Speed, whose birth name is Darren Watkins Jr., was livestreaming the July 3 match from Hard Rock Stadium while proudly rocking a Cape Verde jersey when things went left in a way that is sadly typical of “football” fans.

Video from the stream appears to show an Argentina supporter directing racist remarks toward the YouTube sensation, including telling the Black creator to “go home” and making the vile comment, “Go cry at the zoo.”

After a video of the verbal attacks went viral across social media, FIFA had no choice but to address the controversy. In a statement, the organization made it clear that “racism, hate and discrimination in all forms” have no place in football, the World Cup, or society.

“FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society,” FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday, July 7.

“FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.

“The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game.”

The federation has subsequently announced an investigation into the incident.

Speed, one of the biggest creators on the internet with more than 57 million YouTube subscribers, has been a constant presence throughout the tournament, livestreaming matches and interacting with soccer’s biggest stars while documenting his World Cup experience.

Whether FIFA’s investigation results in meaningful consequences remains to be seen, but fans online are demanding that whoever hurled the racist abuse be identified and banned from future events. Condemning racism in a press release is easy. Making sure there are real consequences for it is what actually matters.

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