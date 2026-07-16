Seen On The Scene: A-Listers, Athletes & Sporty Spouses Sizzle & Slay The 2026 ESPYS

The 2026 ESPYS brought out a bevy of A-listers, elite athletes, and stylish sports spouses who sizzled and slayed the red carpet ahead of sports’ biggest night.

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Gilbert Flores

The annual awards show honoring the year’s top athletic achievements took over New York City’s Lincoln Center on July 15, with Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández serving as host.

There were several style standouts last night; see some of our faves below!

2026 ESPYS: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Look TF Good Together In Brown & Gold

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Simone and Jonathan were among the first couples we saw arrive. The two wore coordinating brown and champagne shades that complemented each other and their melanin.

Simone gave us 100% glamour girl. The decorated gymnast wore a champagne-colored gown with a corseted, strapless bodice. Its exaggerated high-low skirt brought volume and movement. She added a diamond choker and styled her hair with a deep side part and long curls.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Jonathan matched her fly in a chocolate-brown suit with satin lapels and a statement brooch. The cropped jacket fit his NFL frame perfectly and made us take a second look. Jonathan took a fashion risk and looked swaggy while doing it.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Bring Glitz And Glamour In Designers We Love

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony also took our breath away. The couple’s appearance follows a heavy press run celebrating the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Finals win. Many fans credited the victory to Jordyn’s lucky orange ostrich bag.

Karl-Anthony wore a tailored black Gucci tuxedo. Karl-Anthony kept his look classic, while Jordyn brought all the glitz and glamour.

Styled by Jason Rembert, Jordyn wore a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown covered in cascading gold chains. She accessorized with Bucherer Fine Jewellery and pieces from Material Good.

Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look, one of her frequent choices for red-carpet moments. The style highlighted her cheekbones while the long, wavy blonde ends brought a sexy finish.

Style Gallery: The Top Celebrity Fashion Moments From The 2026 ESPYS

Held on July 15, the ESPYS give us an opportunity to see some of the world’s top athletes outside their athletic gear and uniforms.

The night brings sports and style together, leaving us with plenty of looks to discuss. This year’s carpet included coordinated couples, fringe gowns, sharp suits and major jewelry.

Keep swiping for more of our favorite celebrity looks from the 2026 ESPYS.