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Nolan Wells’ Family Received Hate Mail Days Before Funeral

Nolan Wells’ Mother Says Family Received Anonymous Hate Mail Days Before Funeral As Investigation Continues

Nolan Wells mother confronts anonymous senders of hate mail days before the teen's funeral.

Published on July 21, 2026
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The mother of 18-year-old Nolan Wells says her family received anonymous hate mail just days before they are set to lay the Mississippi teen to rest, adding another painful chapter to the family’s public search for answers surrounding his death.

Three people posing for a photo: a smiling older man, a young man in a graduation gown and cap, and a smiling woman.
Source: GoFundMe / GoFundMe

Yahoo News reports Christine Wells-Wonsley shared the revelation in an Instagram post, where she has regularly updated supporters following her son’s disappearance and death after a Fourth of July boating trip near Horn Island.

In the emotional message, she condemned the anonymous sender while suggesting the harassment stems from her family’s continued calls for transparency in the investigation.

Christine Wells-Wonsley Calls Out Anonymous Hate Mail

Wells-Wonsley did not hold back when addressing the person who mailed the letter to her home.

“Whoever sent this to my home, may the good Lord have mercy on your soul,” she wrote.

The grieving mother also criticized the sender for remaining anonymous.

“Bold enough to send this crap but not bold enough to list your return address.”

Wells-Wonsley said she believes the hateful message is connected to her family’s efforts to learn what happened to her son. Since Nolan’s death, the family has retained legal counsel, requested an independent autopsy and continued pressing authorities for answers while awaiting official findings.

She described the ordeal as another burden placed on parents already grieving the loss of their child.

“This is America where a grieving mother and father have to deal with this type of behavior because we asked a simple question of what happened to our son and accepted all the help we could get to find answers.”

Wells-Wonsley ended the post with a pointed message to the anonymous sender, writing, “Please go touch some grass,” before including the hashtags #JusticeForNolanWells and #Forever18.

Nolan’s funeral took place on Monday, July 20, at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, Miss., with visitation preceding a celebration of life. Throughout the investigation, Wells-Wonsley has repeatedly urged supporters to remain peaceful, saying she believes that is what her son would have wanted.

People Report Highlights Conditions On Horn Island The Day Nolan Disappeared

As the investigation continues, visitors familiar with Horn Island are recalling what they experienced on July 4, the day Nolan Wells disappeared.

In People, Melissa Miller, who has spent the past 10 summers visiting the island, described a noticeably larger holiday crowd than she typically sees.

“A lot more young people out there.”

People reported that Miller said families were also among those enjoying the Fourth of July festivities. Although she was present on the island that day, she said she never saw Wells.

As Nolan’s loved ones prepare to say their final goodbyes, his parents continue to publicly call for accountability while urging supporters to honor his memory peacefully.  

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