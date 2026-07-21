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Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Sues His Mother

Widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenup Dispute

Published on July 21, 2026
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The widow of late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner has filed a lawsuit against his mother. She claims he allegedly failed to honor the terms of his prenup before his death.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tenisha Warner filed in DeKalb County Superior Court against his mother, Pamela Warner, on July 20.

Pamela Warner is the successor trustee of the actor’s family trust, established in 1996. In her lawsuit, Tenisha Warner claims she is entitled to roughly $1.2 million from the trust.

What’s In The Prenup?

Tenisha says in the suit that the Cosby Show alum promised her a number of financial benefits under the prenup they signed before quietly tying the knot. Allegedly, he agreed to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy with Tenisha as the sole beneficiary. However, she says he never purchased or maintained the policy.

Tenisha also claims Malcom failed to pay annual tax-free payments of $16,000, fund a Roth IRA for her or pay her a salary of $5,000 a month for being his chief of staff and assistant during the marriage.

Overall, Tenisha says she’s entitled to at least $1,276,042.46. She believes his estate does not have enough assets to foot the bill, so now she’s looking to recover the money from his family trust. She’s also seeking interest and legal fees. She’s also looking to ban Pamela from handing out anything from the trust while the case plays out in court.

An Unfortunate Anniversary

In an unfortunate coincidence, the filing came on the one-year anniversary of Malcolm’s death. He died in an accidental drowning on July 20, 2025, while vacationing in Costa Rica at the age of 54.

Pamela posted a tribute to her late son on his memorial Instagram account on Monday. “There was nothing left unsaid between us, there was nothing ‘left on the table,’” she wrote. “I believe that is why I have been able to be at peace with Malcolm’s transition. I knew beyond a doubt that he loved me and more importantly trusted me. And he knew that I would love him forever and a day.”

SEE ALSO

Widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenup Dispute was originally published on majicatl.com

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