Jonathan Majors Details Being ‘Stripped Of Everything’ After Domestic Violence Case As His ‘Steady Hand’ Meagan Good Stayed Solid

Jonathan Majors is getting real about life after his legal troubles, opening up about everything from redemption and faith to family and the woman who’s remained by his side through it all.

Source: Unique Nicole/WireImage / Unique Nicole/WireImage

In a new interview with Rolling Stone Africa, the actor and his wife, Meagan Good, opened up about their marriage, their shared mission to mentor emerging African filmmakers, and how the hardest seasons of their lives have reshaped their purpose.

Side note: these two absolutely ate this cover. From the fits to the posing, the styling… chef’s kiss. They didn’t miss.

While discussing their new initiative, Good shared that her faith carried her through some of the darkest moments of her life and ultimately led her to the man she believes God prepared for her.

“Every woman has survived something,” Good said. “My faith carried me through seasons I didn’t think I’d survive, and the other side of that valley is where I met the fullness of who I am and am still growing into — and, honestly, where I met my husband as the man God shaped him to be.”

Majors also reflected on the fallout from his 2023 arrest and subsequent conviction on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Without shying away from the controversy, the former Marvel star admitted he’s “walked through fire” publicly and said the experience changed him.

I’ve walked through fire — publicly. I won’t pretend otherwise. What that season taught me is that a man is not what the headlines say he is; a man is what he does when the lights go out and it’s just him and God. Adversity stripped me of everything I thought was mine and gave me back only what was real: my faith, my wife, my craft, my purpose. Now, when I meet a young artist who has been counted out, I recognize them. I don’t flinch. I sit down. I say, “Tell me your story.” That’s the investment — presence without judgment. Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Later in the interview, Majors also described what it felt like to have his name become a headline before people ever heard his side of the story, adding that resilience isn’t built through viral moments but through the difficult work done in private, including therapy and making hard phone calls to people you’ve wronged. “I have known a version of the Hollywood mountaintop. I have stood in the snow at

Sundance and heard a room rise for a film we shot on fumes and faith — The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a picture made with more love than money, which is the only way the good ones ever get made. And then, a few years later, I stood in that same mountain air for Magazine Dreams — a film I gave every fiber of myself to — and felt a room hold its breath in a way I will carry for the rest of my life.”

He continued,

“Two Sundances.Two seasons of my own becoming. I have also known the valley — the kind of valley where your name becomes a headline before it becomes a sentence, and every stranger has a verdict before you have a chance to say good morning. I will not pretend that season did not humble me. It did. It took me down to the studs. And when you are down to the studs, you learn what your house was actually built on.

“

The conversation took an even more personal turn when Majors spoke about his relationship with his father, revealing that he’s now helping care for him as he battles stage four colon and prostate cancer.

“And here’s where life gets hella gnarly — where it becomes a screenplay only God could have written. My father is now down the road from me and Meagan, here in Atlanta. Stage four. Colon and prostate. The man whose absence once defined a chapter of my life is now the man I drive to see, the man I sit with, the man I cover,” he told Rolling Stone Africa. He continued, detailng their complicated relationship and the role that his “steady hand” Meagan Good plays in helping him push through. “I carried anger for him for a long time. I will not lie about that. But anger, if you let it sit long enough in the light of grace, turns into something else. It turned, in me, into a deep and stubborn love — the kind of love that shows up whether it feels like it or not. The kind of love that is also a responsibility. Not just for him. For my mother. For my daughter. For the whole family, which has been waiting, quietly, for somebody to close the circle. And I am not closing it alone. My wife is with me — every hospital hallway, every hard afternoon, every quiet drive home. Meagan is the steady hand on my back when the room gets heavy.”

The interview arrives as Majors continues working to rebuild both his personal life and professional career. Following his conviction, additional women came forward with abuse allegations against the actor, though he has continued pursuing new acting opportunities. His long-delayed film Magazine Dreams was finally released in 2025, and he’s also set to appear in The Daily Wire’s Run Hide Fight: Infidels.

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Outside of acting, Majors and Good say they’re focused on pouring into the next generation. Through their work mentoring African filmmakers, actors, producers, and entrepreneurs, the couple hopes to create opportunities, amplify authentic storytelling, and leave behind something much bigger than box office numbers.

Whether people are ready to embrace his comeback or not, that’s a conversation that’s probably not ending anytime soon. But one thing is clear: Jonathan Majors isn’t shying away from talking about the hardest chapter of his life. Instead, he’s leaning into faith, family, and purpose while trying to write a different ending for himself.