Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Nic Vansteenberghe Speaks Out On Split From Olandria Carthen

Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Nic Vansteenberghe breaks silence on subscribers-only TikTok, says they 'will continue to love each other'
  • Olandria denies rumors she's hooking up with Travis Scott, warns gossip blog to 'have lawyers ready'
  • Busy schedules and distance cited as reasons for the couple's split, but they remain close friends

Nic Vansteenberghe is breaking his silence following his shocking split from Olandria Carthen. His statement comes amid Olandria succinctly shutting down a rumor about her love life.

A woman in a red dress posing at an event, and a man in a black suit standing in front of a patterned background.
Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/ Amy Sussman

Just last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the stars of Love Island USA had gone their separate ways. Their breakup came just over a year after they left season 7 of the reality show together, quickly becoming a favorite among fans.

Following the announcement of their split on July 22, Vansteenberghe has broken his silence, issuing a statement to his subscribers-only TikTok.

“The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air,” he wrote on July 26, as seen in a viral screenshot shared on X. “We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy.❤️”

In his caption, Nic explained why he chose to speak on a subscribers-only platform, writing: “I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters.”

This statement from Vansteenberghe comes after a source revealed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite couple “decided to part ways” but still “remain close friends.”

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said. “They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.

Nic breaking his silence comes after Olandria denied rumors she was already hooking up with another celebrity.

She hit back against those claims on July 23, when an Instagram post shared by celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip stating, “Now that the pr relationship is over, Olandria has BEEN hooking up with Travis Scott.” The tipster went on to add that they were “pretty sure” and they had “been hearing rumblings through the rumor mill months ago.”

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Olandria was not happy about that post, and she decided not to let that rumor go any further without shutting things down. While she didn’t say that report was fake, verbatim, she made it clear that she’s ready to go up against any false rumors.

“I hope you have your lawyers ready bc I have mine,” Carthen commented under the post.

DeuxMoi confirmed the comment–and why it’s no longer visible–in a pinned comment.

Related Stories

“Update: Olandria denied(?) this rumor but blocked this account so her comment, which was pinned was not showing it was from her.”

While a fan on Threads revealed that Olandria and Travis Scott followed each other on Instagram in June, there is still no indication that there is anything romantic happening between them.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News Newsletter Nic Vansteenberghe Olandria Carthen

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Hip-Hop Wired
A young girl in a yellow and purple school uniform holding a trophy and smiling in front of a stone wall.

'She Never Got A Chance To Live' — Shani Coke, 10, Found Raped & Dead, Sparking Outrage In Jamaica As Repeat Sex Offender Killed By Mob Seeking Jungle Justice

MadameNoire
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 01, 2021

Congratulations! Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley’s Cabo Wedding Was A Black Love Fairytale

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family Together on Couch Watching Movie Night at Home in the Evening, Smiling and Relaxed

Weekend Watch List: 10 Movies & Shows To Stream

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Three images of women in stylish outfits: a woman in a leopard print dress, a woman in a gray dress, and a woman in a white suit.
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

You’re Making Her High: Cardi B Says Her Mom Is ‘Insufferable’ After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons—’She So Gassed Up’

Comments
LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
27 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 154

Comments
A smiling woman wearing a Haiti jersey stands in a crowded soccer stadium, surrounded by fans in Brazilian colors.
42 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Comments
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

‘There’s No Moving On’: Widow of Malcolm Jamal Warner Speaks On Anniversary Of Actor’s Passing Amid Lawsuit Against His Mother

Comments
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 8, 2026
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cardi B Confesses She Could Pick Better Men Amid Maduka Okoye Baby Mama Drama: ‘I Just Don’t Be Liking People Like That’

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close