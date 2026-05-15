'Don’t Edit My Stretch Marks': Olandria Carthen On Her 'Sports Illustrated' Debut

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Olandria Carthen Makes Her 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Debut

Sportslandriaaaaa Sizzles & Slays ‘Sports Illustrated’ Debut, Godiva Goddess Graces The Red Carpet

Olandria Carthen is now a 'SI Swimsuit' Rookie, and her debut is all about confidence, curves, and staying true to herself.

Published on May 15, 2026
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'Don’t Edit My Stretch Marks': Olandria Carthen On Her Debut 'Sports Illustrated' Editorial ; 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

A gorgeously glowing Godiva Goddess just made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, and the baaaawdy was baaawdying while she walked the carpet.

Reality star, content creator, and budding model Olandria Carthen was spotted on the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit party at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 14. And in true Olandria fashion, she made sure everybody had something to talk about.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

Olandria arrived in a brown sheer Bronx and Blanco gown that felt like a brown girl’s dream. The dress featured bold cutouts, a body-skimming silhouette, and standout gold hardware that wrapped across her frame like jewelry.

The look showed off her melanin, curves, and confidence, even including a glimmering highlight on body to give a peekaboo thong effect—and we are obsessed.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2026 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Sis looked TF good.

Her glam added even more heat. Olandria wore her hair in a high ponytail with soft curls and wispy bangs. Her makeup was sultry but clean, with sculpted cheeks, glossy lips, and lashes that framed her face beautifully.

Olandria Carthen Makes Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

Olandria’s Sports Illustrated debut was shot in Fort Myers, Fla. In one of the pics, Olandria posed on the beach in a two-piece.

Her long, voluminous curls blew in the wind, adding movement and drama to the photo. And her French manicure added a chic element of sophistication to the ultra-sexy look.

In another shot, she rocked a white T-shirt look. Yes, Sis!

Olandria spoke to Essence about the spread. She said she learned about the opportunity while home in Alabama for the holidays.

“I was so shocked, but so grateful to be presented with this amazing opportunity, especially being a small-town girl from Bama,” she told Essence.

In participating, Olandria also had a request we can all relate to: to be shown naturally. 

The Bama Barbie continued, “Don’t edit my stretch marks. Leave that there. That’s real life. I want to show that it’s okay to have those things, it’s still beautiful.”

This debut is more than another slay. For Olandria Carthen, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit drop is a moment to celebrate curves and confidence—and, yes, her body—flaws and all. Check out more of Olandria’s pics here.

Sportslandriaaaaa Sizzles & Slays ‘Sports Illustrated’ Debut, Godiva Goddess Graces The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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