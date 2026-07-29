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Y’all….how did we get here?

DJ Envy is letting us in on a (smelly) secret that was probably better left unsaid, explaining how his shower habits changed with the help of his wife, Gia Casey.

This conversation is brought to you by the Tuesday, July 28, episode of The Breakfast Club. On the show, the crew discussed a recent video from Eric Benét, who posted a clip addressing men who believe washing their behinds with soap and water makes them “gay,” saying they are likely closeted. He also advised those men to “wash your a** expeditiously.”

In response to this, DJ Envy admitted that he was once one of those men who didn’t practice proper hygiene. But, with the help of his (very patient) wife, he learned how to properly bathe himself.

“All right, confession confession. I tell too much up here—my wife hates it but it’s all good,” the radio host began. “So yes, I used to be the type of guy that didn’t ‘get up all in there.’ But I never thought about it. It’s not a conversation to have with the fellas at the barber shop when we out and about like, ‘Hey fellas, did you wash your ass?’”

He continued, “One day me and Gia—this [was] a long time ago, you know, we take showers with each other, we wash each other. And one day she got all in there, and I’m like ‘Whoa.’ And then I realized I’m supposed to wash my a** thoroughly and correctly. So ever since that I’m like, ‘I wash my a**.’ But you should get up all in there, you don’t want stinky a**.”

This is a 48-year-old man, by the way.

After hearing that story, co-host Jess Hilarious teased Envy about his past oversight, asking if his wife had to “detail” his backside to remove “dingleberries and all the butt crust” and asking if his boxers used to be “crunchy at the end of the night.”

That’s when Envy clarified that his briefs “are not crunchy anymore” because that was when he was younger.

“Imagine how long before that happened she was really thinking about like really probably breaking up with you,” Hilarious joked. “That’s probably why she didn’t orgasm either.”

Charlamagne Tha God was in disbelief over the whole conversation, adding: “I’ve never in my life heard this nonsense that y’all are speaking this morning…What’s the difference between washing your a** and masturbating?” he said. “If y’all think washing your a** is gay, what do y’all think masturbation [is]?”

Charlamagne went on to indulge us by detailing his own hygiene routine, which involves using three separate washcloths for his body, face, and private areas.

Glad we got that all settled!

Check out some reactions to Envy’s reveal after the flip: