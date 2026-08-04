‘Fightland’ Cast Says Authentic Family Bonds Bring The STARZ Crime Drama To Life

While Fightland delivers hard-hitting boxing matches, high-stakes crime and a revenge-fueled storyline, the cast behind the new STARZ drama says its emotional heartbeat lies within its families.

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During a recent press day for Fightland, stars Richard Pepple, Anita-Joy Uwajeh and Charles Babalola told BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass that beneath the violence and power struggles are layered relationships built on loyalty, conflict and authenticity. Whether portraying members of the Kilroy or Marshall families, each actor said grounding their performances in genuine human emotion helped bring the series to life.

Richard Pepple Says Gary’s Contradictions Make Him Human

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Richard Pepple, who portrays Gary “Gazzer” Kilroy, said his approach to every role begins with finding the humanity in the character, regardless of the circumstances surrounding them.

“Like everything I approach, I try and draw on personal experiences, or at least find the humanity to those characters,” Pepple said.

He credited the show’s writing and collaborative creative process for allowing the character to evolve naturally.

“A lot of the work’s done for you when you’ve got good writing,” he said. “You feel like you’ve got something to play with, and then you kind of explore outwards from there. Being given the opportunity and the space to do that allows things to flourish.”

As Pepple spent more time with Gary, he discovered a man defined as much by his contradictions as his loyalty.

“What surprised me a lot about him was a lot of the things that he hated and despised, he was actually guilty of, or had perpetuated somewhere,” he said. “Which then makes him a very conflicting and complex character.”

Pepple also hinted that audiences may initially misjudge Gary’s strained relationship with his son.

“I think viewers will misunderstand that he doesn’t love his son,” he said. “They might think there’s no road back for them, but I think viewers will be very surprised when they start to communicate in a way that they haven’t before. It’ll open up a very different side of the story in both of those characters.”

For Pepple, Fightland creates a new immersive experience that will keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

“I think Fightland is another great example of bringing audiences into a world they haven’t seen before,” he said. “With the great actors, the great directing and the story we’re trying to tell, I think it’ll keep people following week after week.”