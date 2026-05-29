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Drew Sidora’s rumored love interest and close friend, Blakk Tatted, is reportedly facing multiple lawsuits over allegations that he borrowed large sums of money with promises to repay them, promises the plaintiffs claim were never fulfilled. According to a TSR Investigates report from TheShadeRoom, the women involved allege that “he used them as prey for money to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

3 Black women have filed lawsuits against Blakk Tatted over unpaid loans, beginning with Claudia Gregory.

TSR reporter Justin Carter revealed that three successful Black women, Claudia Gregory, Bee Marie (Britni Ricard, owner of COTA Skincare), and comedian/actress Lala Milan, have all filed lawsuits against Blakk Tatted, whose real name is Cardell Bradley. The women claim he borrowed thousands of dollars under the assurance that he would repay them, but failed to do so. Notably, Blakk Tatted is known as the CEO of the hookah brand Blakk Smoke, which reportedly generated an impressive $2 million in sales within just 23 minutes during Black Friday 2023.

Gregory was the first to reveal details about her case to TheShadeRoom.

“He led me to believe that he was in trouble,” Gregory told Carter.

Gregory, who allegedly met Blakk through Drew Sidora, said she eventually loaned him $69,000 to help cover payroll expenses for his employees. She explained that she felt “confident” she would be repaid after previously seeing what she says was proof of $9 million in his PayPal account. According to Gregory, Blakk claimed he was under an “investigation” at the time and couldn’t access his funds.

“[In] the first instance, he needed the money for payroll, and that was to pay payroll to his employees… He told me that the $9 million which he had previously shown me proof of…was frozen and he couldn’t access it. And once the investigation was over, he’d be able to repay me.”

Gregory’s lawsuit, obtained by TheShadeRoom, alleges that Blakk promised repayment using profits from his annual Black Friday sales event. However, she claims repayment never fully came. Instead, Gregory says he continued making excuses and only sent “small crumbs” of money back “here and there,” while insisting his expenses were too overwhelming.

As she continued asking for repayment, Gregory said their communication became increasingly limited. Eventually, she realized she wasn’t the only person allegedly dealing with similar issues involving the entrepreneur. Gregory, who owns a cleaning company in Michigan, admitted the situation left her feeling deeply betrayed because she considered Blakk like family.

“I feel like I failed myself cuz I trusted somebody that I truly like loved and thought was my brother and I thought I was doing the right thing and he weighed me.”

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