Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Social Media Buzzes Over Mahershala Ali's 'Your Mother' Trailer

We’re Seated We’re Seated We’re Seated! Mahershala Ali Is A Blade-Wielding Hitman Balancing Faith & Fatherhood In ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’ Trailer

Social media buzzes over gripping first look at 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,' starring Mahershala Ali.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 12

We’re Seated! We’re Seated! We’re Seated!

A man wearing a gray shirt and overalls holds a baby in a dark green setting with the text "YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER" above him.
Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Single fatherhood can be complicated, especially if you’re a religious hitman like Mahershala Ali in the gripping trailer for buzzy film, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, in select theaters September 25 (everywhere in October).

Father of three by day, sword-wielding assassin by night, Ali shines as a man balancing faith, family, and dangerous work hours in the intriguing film that’s already generating Oscar buzz across Hollywood.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Bassam Tariq (who was initially slated to direct the canceled Blade movie), Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother also stars John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, with Adia and Jahleel Kamara.

A man in a striped shirt stands in front of a fountain and tents at a nighttime outdoor event, with people in the background.
Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Elevating the film into a must-experience event is Mahershala’s reunion with Tariq after the high-profile collapse of their long-awaited Blade project at Marvel.

In a now-viral interview with GQ, Ali revealed that he’s moved on from Blade after years of delays, cast shakeups, creative dead-ends, and sword training which he’ll show off in Your Mother.

“No offense to them. I’ve been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I’ve learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not,” he said. “For whatever reason, that project is not for me. If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on.”

This comes after Marvel President Kevin Feige admitted to feeling like a “gigantic loser and failure” for not getting Blade off the ground seven years after announcing the project at Comic-Con.

Related Stories

“I’m feeling very excited that we got Wesley [Snipes] back for a time in Deadpool & Wolverine and like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala,” he admitted on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

With the seemingly never-ending Blade saga finally over, we’re excited to see theaters packed in support of Mahershala this fall.

Will you be seated for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother? What was your reaction to Mahershala stepping away from Blade? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the trending Your Mother trailer on the flip.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112

Related Tags

blade Kevin Feige Mahershala Ali Marvel Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU Newsletter Trailer

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 6, 2016

'I Lost Everything' — Stacy Dash Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety After $10K-A-Month Drug Addiction Nearly Destroyed Her

MadameNoire
Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3

A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Collaboration After Designer Leaks His DM

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 Essence Festival Of Culture

Latto Says Her Unmedicated Water Birth Dreams Went Out The Window During Birth: 'Bring The Epidural'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Two images side-by-side: a woman with curly black hair wearing a patterned dress, and a man with a beard wearing a patterned shirt and cowboy hat.
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

K. Michelle Slams Shaboozey For Allegedly Ghosting Her Feature Request, Claims ‘Tipsy’ Titan ‘Doesn’t Like Black Women’—’It’s Over For You’

Comments
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 01, 2021
Celebrity Gossip  |  lexdirects

Tyler Lepley Enters The Alleged Cheating Chat As Dirty Dog Drama Surfaces Days After His Miracle Matrimony, Fuels Open Relationship Speculation

Comments
Two women posing on a Bravo TV backdrop, one wearing a red pleated dress and the other in a pink suit.
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOA Ex-Friend Files: K.Michelle Hints At Unresolved Drama With Shamea, Speaks On Her Mother Once Again—’My Momma Ain’t In The Club’

Comments
Two headshot portraits side-by-side: a smiling older man in a light suit, and a smiling blonde woman in a black lace top.
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

He Said, What He Said! Andy Cohen Copiously Denies Rumors Of NeNe Leakes’ #RHOA Season 18 Return—’They’re Not True’

Comments
Celebrities Attend 2024 US Open
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Swiftly Smitten Noah Lyles Planned Every Wedding Detail Before Tying The Knot With His Blushing Bride Junelle Bromfield

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close