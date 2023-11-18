Bossip Video

She’s baaaack

Sun-kissed ‘Shanti was back at it again in Turks and Caicos where she splashed it up on a jet car before blessing fans with a tropical glazed thirst trap on the stunning Long Bay beach.

The “Rock Wit U” singer had a ball skrrt-skrrting through paradise courtesy of locally owned Jet Cars Turks with a staff that’s “experienced and familiar with the most beautiful locations that wow our guests’ every time,” according to its site.

This latest extravagant getaway comes a few months after ‘Shanti took her thirst-trapping talents back the Bahamas for some family fun in the sun.

The jet-setting stunner had a timeeee at the lavish Goldwynn resort bustling with good vibes, breathtaking views, and fun activities in one of her favorite travel destinations.

According to its site, the “Goldwynn Resort & Residences is an 81-room oceanfront lifestyle resort on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas.”

“Gracing the shoreline with soft, modern architectural lines, Goldwynn’s proximity to the water provides beach access unlike any other hotel in the area.”

At some point, we expect Nelly to join ‘Shanti’s vacay tour after their recent rekindling confirmed by Nelly on Rasheeda‘s Philo show Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

‘Shanti also reconfirmed their romance at the 2023 VMAs by carrying a personalized clutch that had a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Dilemma” rapper printed on it.

Where in the world do you think ‘Shanti will travel next? Where would you go if could travel anywhere with ‘Shanti? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her hottest vacay traps on the flip.