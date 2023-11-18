She’s baaaack
Sun-kissed ‘Shanti was back at it again in Turks and Caicos where she splashed it up on a jet car before blessing fans with a tropical glazed thirst trap on the stunning Long Bay beach.
The “Rock Wit U” singer had a ball skrrt-skrrting through paradise courtesy of locally owned Jet Cars Turks with a staff that’s “experienced and familiar with the most beautiful locations that wow our guests’ every time,” according to its site.
This latest extravagant getaway comes a few months after ‘Shanti took her thirst-trapping talents back the Bahamas for some family fun in the sun.
The jet-setting stunner had a timeeee at the lavish Goldwynn resort bustling with good vibes, breathtaking views, and fun activities in one of her favorite travel destinations.
According to its site, the “Goldwynn Resort & Residences is an 81-room oceanfront lifestyle resort on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas.”
“Gracing the shoreline with soft, modern architectural lines, Goldwynn’s proximity to the water provides beach access unlike any other hotel in the area.”
At some point, we expect Nelly to join ‘Shanti’s vacay tour after their recent rekindling confirmed by Nelly on Rasheeda‘s Philo show Boss Moves with Rasheeda.
‘Shanti also reconfirmed their romance at the 2023 VMAs by carrying a personalized clutch that had a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Dilemma” rapper printed on it.
Where in the world do you think ‘Shanti will travel next? Where would you go if could travel anywhere with ‘Shanti? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her hottest vacay traps on the flip.
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
-
Cardi B Graces The Cover Of Vogue México & Promises A Solo Project Is Coming Soon
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.