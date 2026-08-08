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REPORT: Wendy Williams Docs Headed To Netflix And Peacock

REPORT: Wendy Williams Documentaries Headed To Netflix And Peacock

The life of Wendy Williams will reportedly be the subject of two competing documentaries from streaming giants Peacock and Netflix.

Published on August 8, 2026
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Wendy Williams Private Dinner
Johnny Nunez

In a perfect world, former media queen Wendy Williams would be fresh off wrapping up the 17th season of her hit titular talk show and planning for another salacious season of gossip and “Hot Topics.” Sadly, her current reality is far less optimistic after losing The Wendy Williams Show five years ago while simultaneously battling against a debilitating diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Nonetheless, prayers have since been nonstop for Williams to make a full recovery, in addition to her star power still garnering headlines with every change to her condition. While we haven’t heard much recently in terms of health updates, the latest news centers around a battle between two streaming giants to get competing documentaries released based on Wendy’s epic rise and heartbreaking fall.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

Saving Wendy: 15 Most Revealing Facts In TMZ’s Wendy Williams Doc

According to a report from The U.S. Sun, Peacock and Netflix are going head-to-head to be the first streaming network to release a full-scope documentary on Wendy Williams. As it stands, Lifetimes’s Where Is Wendy Williams? in 2024 and TMZ’s Saving Wendy exposé from 2025 have been the standout attempts at putting together a visual narrative to her complicated story. However, it appears both Netflix and Peacock are hoping to dive deeper and get even more answers, with the latter reportedly working alongside her former talk show executive producer, Suzanne Bass.

Take a look below to read up on how things are panning out over at Peacock, via The. U.S. Sun:

“‘Suzanne pitched a Wendy documentary to Peacock, and they bought it, but she promised to bring Wendy on board,’ they claimed.

‘The problem is, Wendy stopped talking to Suzanne, and even if she were back in the picture, she’s too unwell to participate.’

The insider said they were told Wendy is too sick to be on camera for anything at this point.

However, another source familiar with the Peacock project contested that Wendy was never expected to be brought on board.

‘Peacock was never promised Wendy; it wasn’t like they were told she would be part of the documentary, and then that didn’t happen,’ the second insider claimed.”

Mum’s the word so far over at Netflix in regards to their plans, but it’s worth noting that neither documentary is expected to include Williams herself. While anyone can understand the need to be first, we hope it ultimately comes down to who executes the best and, most importantly, with respect to its beloved subject.

SEE ALSO

REPORT: Wendy Williams Documentaries Headed To Netflix And Peacock was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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