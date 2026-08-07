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'The Black Watch' Breaks Down Marvel's 'X-Men '97'

‘The Black Watch’ Breaks Down Why ‘X-Men ’97’s’ Mutants & Metaphors Still Resonate Decades Later

'The Black Watch' explores why X-Men '97 remains one of television's most culturally relevant animated series.

Published on August 7, 2026
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  • The X-Men franchise's central premise of a persecuted group resonates with America's history of racism.
  • The mutant metaphor in X-Men mirrors the experiences of marginalized communities, especially for Black audiences.
  • Fans eagerly await Season 2 of X-Men '97, with the panel debating Marvel's creative decisions and the franchise's future on the big screen.



More than 30 years after X-Men: The Animated Series first introduced audiences to Professor Charles Xavier’s bustling band of mutants, the franchise is still sparking conversations far beyond comic books.

A dynamic group of Marvel superheroes including Wolverine, Rogue, Storm, and Cyclops in action poses, with the text "New Episodes. New Era." and "Marvel Animation X-MEN '97 Now Streaming Disney+".
Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL


Now, BOSSIP and Cassius are unpacking the Disney+ revival X-Men ’97 on the latest episode of The Black Watch.
Today, the brands released a new installment of their editorial-led series that examines notable films, television projects, and entertainment through thoughtful discussion and cultural commentary.

Four people in a video call, including two women with long curly hair and two men, one bald and one with a beard, discussing or presenting something.
Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital


This week’s episode brings together BOSSIP Managing Editor Dani Canada, iOne Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, executive producer Serita Wesley, and comedian-writer Richard Jones for a spirited conversation about the critically acclaimed animated series, its enduring themes of discrimination and identity, and whether Marvel can keep its momentum going following Season 2.

Shelves of VHS tapes featuring Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 logo and character portraits, with text "New Episodes. New Era." and Disney+ branding.
Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL


“What is it about the original concept of the X-Men that still resonates almost 30 years later?” asks Dani, kicking off the conversation.

A smiling woman with long, wavy blonde hair wearing a burgundy top and standing in front of a shelving unit with plants and decor.


Richard pointed to the franchise’s central premise, which sounds eerily familiar to America’s history of racism.


“You got a group of people that’s hounded by the government and persecuted, just because they were born differently,” he said. “That resonates with so many things.”

A bald man with glasses wearing a teal shirt, standing in front of a wooden wall.
Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital


The discussion then switches to the mutant metaphor, with the panel examining how the series mirrors the experiences of marginalized communities and why those themes continue to resonate with Black audiences.


According to Dani, revisiting the franchise as an adult completely changed how she viewed the series.


“When I was a kid, I was like, ‘It’s superheroes. I want to be like Storm,'” she said. “Now that I’m older, I’m like, this is kind of about discrimination.”

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Four people in a video chat, including a woman with blonde hair, a woman with curly red hair, a bald man wearing glasses, and an older man with a beard.
Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital


Serita echoed those sentiments, praising the series for illustrating how institutional power often shapes prejudice.
Richard added that comic books have always used superheroes to tackle adult conversations about persecution, racism and bigotry, while Alvin argued that X-Men ’97 has effectively become “a Black show,” citing the prominence of its Black characters and themes.


The panel also debated whether Marvel fans were justified in waiting two years between Seasons 1 and 2 after the revival became an instant sensation in 2024.



“The momentum was not killed at all,” said Richard. “People have been waiting on Season 2 since the last episode dropped.”

A group of Marvel superheroes including Professor X, Storm, Beast, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, with energy emanating from their bodies.
Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL


Another major topic centered on Gambit’s shocking death, which many fans still consider one of the revival’s defining moments.


Richard compared the emotional impact to another legendary animated loss.
“That was one of the most impactful animated deaths in my life since Optimus Prime,” he said.


Later in the discussion, the group tackled Marvel’s decision to continue crediting former head writer Beau DeMayo on Season 2 despite his firing before the series premiered, with the panel debating how much of his creative vision remains embedded in the show and whether a new head writer for Season 3 should concern longtime fans.

Marvel Animation logo with "X-MEN '97" text
Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL


The conversation concluded with excitement surrounding Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which prominently features several beloved X-Men characters and signals an even bigger future for Marvel’s mutants on the big screen.

Two superheroes, Storm and Forge, facing each other with lightning crackling between them.
Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL

The group also wondered whether Storm would show up in the highly anticipated film, noting that Halle Berry denied rumors she’d be reprising the role.

Four people in a video call, including a woman with long curly hair, a man with a beard, and two other individuals.
Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital


Ultimately, the panel agreed X-Men ’97 continues to prove why the franchise has remained one of Marvel’s most enduring and culturally significant stories.


Watch the latest episode of The Black Watch below!

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