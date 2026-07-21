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'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Sparks Hilarious Memes & More

Doom In 4? Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Dramatics & Theatrics Over Doctor Doom Little Boying Thor, Mystique’s Wiglette Reveal & More In Epic ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer

Must-see tweets, memes, and more from the long-awaited 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer

Published on July 21, 2026
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A gloved hand with a blue energy blast emanating from it, against a dark, stormy background.
Source: Marvel Studios

The internet is ABLAZE over the long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday trailer where Earth’s mightiest heroes find themselves in a potentially unwinnable matchup against (arguably) their most formidable foe yet: Doctor Doom.

In a viral scene from the super viral trailer (that skyrocketed to over 300 million views in only 8 hours), Doctor Doom can be seen casually dismissing a thunderous attack from Thor with just two fingers in a stunning moment that set the tone for another epic Avengers whooping.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see several plot threads in motion, including Thor standing with the remaining Avengers (and new Avengers), the Wakandans meeting the Fantastic Four for the first time, a few of the X-Men in stressful situations, the chills-worthy return of Steve Rogers (if that’s actually Steve Rogers and not an evil variant working with Doom), and more.

A group of superheroes, including the Dora Milaje, Shuri, M'Baku, The Thing, Invisible Woman, Winter Soldier, Falcon, and Ghost, standing in a desert landscape.
Source: Marvel Studios

What everything means and why it’s happening, we don’t know yet, but it’s clear Doom is one of a few looming problems for our combined team of heroes from three universes.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, this year’s most anticipated movie event stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

A group of superheroes, including Captain America, Ant-Man, and Thor, stand in a futuristic, high-tech setting with a large holographic display in the background.
Source: Marvel Studios

Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious tweets, memes, and reactions about everything from Doom having Thor SHOOK to Mystique’s hair in endless hysteria just days after The Odyssey shattered the internet.

Will you be seated opening weekend (exclusively in theaters Dec. 18, 2026)? Which Avenger are you most excited to see? Do you think anyone survives? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday trailer on the flip.

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