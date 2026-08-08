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Jonathan Majors’ 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Trailer Has Arrived

Jonathan Majors’ ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ Trailer Has Arrived & It’s Garnered An Interesting Response

Jonathan Majors' 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' trailer has been released. Unsurprisingly, social media has plenty to say.

Published on August 8, 2026
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Jonathan Majors steps back into the spotlight, but not without stirring up another round of conversation. The first full trailer for Run Hide Fight: Infidels has been released, giving audiences their first extended look at the actor’s latest project with conservative media company The Daily Wire. Unsurprisingly, social media has plenty to say.

According to Deadline, the film is a follow-up to Run Hide Fight and follows a group of students, a security guard, and a Delta Force veteran as they battle terrorists who have taken over a college campus. The film — directed by Kyle Rankin — leans heavily into action movie territory inspired by films like Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers. However, its politically charged premise has generated significant criticism online.

The film’s logline centers around terrorists taking over a pro-Palestinian encampment and imposing Sharia law. It immediately sparked backlash when it was first announced. Critics have described the premise as inflammatory, while others have questioned whether the film relies on harmful stereotypes about Muslims and Islam. Deadline also noted that critics have labeled the project “xenophobic” and “Islamophobic,” adding another layer of controversy before the film even premieres.

Blex Media reported on the recent discourse:

As Bossip previously reported, this project also represents one of Majors’ biggest attempts to rebuild his career following his 2023 misdemeanor assault conviction involving former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Earlier this year, the publication reported that Majors had partnered with The Daily Wire after mainstream Hollywood largely distanced itself from the actor. The outlet also highlighted that the project marked his first major film production since his legal troubles and noted that he is also serving as an executive producer through Tall Street Productions.

The production itself has not been without drama. Bossip previously reported that filming faced additional scrutiny after an on-set accident reportedly sent Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne through an unsecured window. The production also faced labor-related concerns during filming.

Meanwhile, reaction to the newly released trailer has been split. According to LAD Bible, some viewers praised Majors’ screen presence and believe the trailer delivers the kind of action-packed comeback vehicle the actor needs. Others argued that the film’s political messaging overshadows everything else and questioned whether audiences will separate Majors’ performance from the controversy surrounding both the project and his personal history.

Whether viewers plan to stream it or skip it altogether, Run Hide Fight: Infidels is already generating exactly the kind of conversation The Daily Wire likely expected. The film is scheduled to premiere exclusively on the platform on September 16.

Check out the official trailer for yourself: 

RELATED: 15 90s Movies To Watch If You Want To Understand Why Millennials Act Like This

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Jonathan Majors’ ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ Trailer Has Arrived & It’s Garnered An Interesting Response was originally published on globalgrind.com

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