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Michael Jackson’s Biopic Could Be Getting A Sequel

Michael Jackson’s Biopic Could Be Getting A Sequel & Here’s What We Know

The story of the King of Pop may not be over just yet. Lionsgate is officially moving forward with plans for a "Michael" sequel.

Published on August 9, 2026
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Source: Lionsgate / Michael

The story of the King of Pop may not be over just yet. Following the massive success of Michael, Lionsgate is officially moving forward with plans for a sequel to the blockbuster biopic. Read more details about what we know so far, inside. 

Blockbuster Biopic Lands Sequel

The 2026 film Michael chronicled Michael Jackson’s rise from child star to global music icon. While the studio has not formally announced every detail, executives say cameras could begin rolling sooner rather than later.

According to a recent report from Deadline, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson revealed during the company’s earnings call that the studio is targeting production for late 2026 or early 2027. If everything stays on schedule, the sequel could arrive in theaters by the end of 2027 or during the first half of 2028.

A Major Success

The announcement comes after Michael became one of the biggest theatrical hits of the year, surpassing $1 billion at the global box office. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer’s real-life nephew, and follows Jackson’s journey from his Jackson 5 beginnings through the height of his superstardom.

Hints At The Future

While the sequel has not yet received an official title, Lionsgate has already hinted that there is much more story left to tell. The first film famously ends with the words “His Story Continues,” sharing that audiences had not reached the final chapter.

What To Expect

According to Variety, it remains unclear exactly which period of Jackson’s life the sequel will explore. However, there is plenty of material available, including the Dangerous era, additional world tours, and the controversies that surrounded the singer during the later years of his career.

Fogelson also confirmed that several large musical performances were already filmed during production of the first movie and are expected to appear in the sequel. Reusing previously shot footage could help streamline production while still delivering the large-scale concert moments fans expect.

“There are a number of sequences, particularly some big musical sequences, that were shot previously, that are almost sure to be incorporated,” Fogelson said during the earnings call. He added that the studio’s priority is delivering “the biggest, best sequel” possible.

From Production Challenges To A New Film

The sequel also follows production challenges that impacted the original film. As previously reported by both Deadline and Variety, filmmakers were forced to rework portions of the script after discovering legal restrictions involving one of Jackson’s accusers. This led to significant reshoots before the first film’s release.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official green light and casting updates. Lionsgate believes audiences are ready for another trip through Michael Jackson’s legendary career, and the next chapter could be arriving sooner than expected.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors’ ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ Trailer Has Arrived & It’s Garnered An Interesting Response

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Michael Jackson’s Biopic Could Be Getting A Sequel & Here’s What We Know was originally published on globalgrind.com

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