Match Made In Heaven: Taco Bell & Tajín Collide For A Collab That’s Bound To Be An Instant Fan-Favorite

Taco Bell and Tajín partner to launch three new menu items featuring the iconic Mexican seasoning.

The collaboration celebrates Tajín's popularity and Taco Bell's innovative approach to Mexican-inspired dishes.

Rewards members can score limited-edition Taco Bell x Tajín bag charm sets on August 18.

Taco Bell knows a thing or two about innovating, and their latest release embodies exactly why fans remain so enamored with the brand.

Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

The fast food chain is teaming up with Tajín for a limited time only, launching three new menu items with the beloved, tangy seasoning weaved throughout. The collab is a match made in heaven, combining Taco Bell’s not-so-classic interpretations of Mexican dishes with a seasoning that’s been in a staple in Mexican cupboards for decades.

A menu this big deserves the stamp of approval from one of Tajín’s biggest fans. The brand also brought in Peso Pluma for this collaboration, celebrating the obsession fans have carried for years.

Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

Here’s the lineup:

🌮 Tajín Taco ($2.99): A crunchy shell seasoned with Tajín and loaded with seasoned beef, Spicy Ranch sauce, crisp lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and mango salsa for a sweet, tangy, craveable bite. Each Tajín Taco comes with a Tajín Clásico Seasoning packet.

🫓 Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch ($5.99): One of Taco Bell’s most beloved menu items gets a bold new twist with a Tajín-seasoned crunchy taco shell wrapped in a warm, pillowy flatbread with a blend of mozzarella, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses. Tucked inside is seasoned beef, Spicy Ranch, crisp lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and mango salsa. Served with a Tajín Clásico Seasoning packet.

🥤 Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze (16 oz. $3.99 / 20 oz. $4.19): Tropical pineapple flavor blended with strawberry-flavored syrup and Tajín for a sweet, refreshing frozen sip with a burst of zesty chile lime flavor.

But wait, there’s more! On August 18 at 2 PM PT, Taco Bell Rewards Members can head to Tuesday Drops in the Taco Bell app for a chance to score a limited-edition Taco Bell x Tajín bag charm set. The collectible set includes a mini Tajín bottle in a hand-beaded holder, a miniature Taco Bell bag that doubles as a stash for Tajín packets and hot sauce.

Taco Bell hosted BOSSIP’s Rebecah Jacobs for an exclusive tasting of the new menu items in Miami, giving us the scoop on the long-awaited collab ahead of the drop. It’s safe to say this collaboration is just as good as you’d think, with the Tajín-seasoned shells coming out on top as the real standout of the evening.

Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

With temperatures rising to new heights (thanks, climate change) the Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze is going to be a staple for as long as it’s on the menu. It’s reminiscent of a mangonada, but much lighter, making for a perfect treat to beat the heat this summer.

The Taco Bell x Tajín menu items are available on August 13!