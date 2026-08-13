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Medical Examiner Hasn’t Revealed Tasia Fortune's Cause Of Death

Tasia Fortune: Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office Hasn’t Revealed Cause Of Death For Woman Found Hanging

Published on August 13, 2026
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  • Family rejects suicide claim, insisting deceased was at peace and did not harm herself.
  • Police urge public to avoid speculation as investigation continues with autopsy results pending.
  • Wider context of recent similar deaths in Mississippi raises questions about potential racial factors.
A smiling young woman with long brown hair wearing a blue and white striped tank top.
Source: GoFundMe / Etta Avolio

Tasia Fortune’s family is demanding answers after the 29-year-old mother of four was found hanging from a tree behind an abandoned home in Jackson, Mississippi.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Fortune was discovered on Aug. 3, and nearly two weeks later, investigators still have not determined exactly how she died or classified the manner of her death. According to ABC News, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, but the official cause and manner of death remain pending.

That uncertainty has only deepened the family’s concerns. Fortune’s mother, Christy Spivey, strongly rejected the idea that her daughter died by suicide. Spivey said she had recently seen Fortune after she returned from a family reunion in Kentucky, and what she remembers is a woman who appeared to be doing better emotionally.

“She was better than I had seen her in a long time. She was at peace.” When asked if her daughter could have died by suicide, Spivey said, “She did not do this to herself. I know my daughter, and she did not do this to herself.”

Meanwhile, Jackson police have not publicly identified a suspect or person of interest. Investigators have also not said whether they believe foul play was involved, leaving Fortune’s loved ones stuck in an agonizing waiting game while the medical examiner works to determine what happened.

The circumstances have understandably sparked public concern, especially given Mississippi’s horrific history of racial terror and lynching. Fortune’s death is also drawing additional scrutiny because two other people were found hanging from trees in Mississippi within the past year. In a statement released to the public, the Jackson Police Department acknowledged that concern and asked for patience.

“We urge the public and media not to speculate or draw conclusions about the circumstances, cause, or manner of Ms. Fortune’s death before the Medical Examiner’s Office has completed its review and issued an official determination,” the police said in their statement on Tuesday. “Unverified information can cause additional pain for Ms. Fortune’s family, friends, and loved ones and can interfere with an accurate understanding of the facts.”

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes has requested federal assistance with the investigation, signaling that questions surrounding the case extend beyond Fortune’s immediate family.

Until then, Fortune’s loved ones are left mourning a mother of four while waiting for investigators to explain how she ended up hanging from a tree behind an abandoned house. And with the official cause and manner of death still pending, there are plenty of questions that have yet to receive answers.

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