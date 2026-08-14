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Tomi Adeyemi Clashed With 'Children Of Blood And Bone’ Lead

‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Beef? Report Alleges That Tomi Adeyemi Distanced Herself From Film After Amandla Stenberg Clash

According to an extensive Vanity Fair report, the situation reportedly became particularly complicated following tensions between Adeyemi and actress Amandla Stenberg, who stars as Amari.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Source: Michael Buckner/ Mike Marsland

What was supposed to be a dream come true for Tomi Adeyemi reportedly turned into an experience she never wants to relive. The bestselling author behind Children of Blood and Bone has been noticeably distant from the upcoming film adaptation, and now, a new report is shedding more light on the drama that allegedly unfolded behind the scenes.

Adeyemi previously revealed that she would not participate in the film’s promotion, despite having spent years helping to bring her beloved fantasy novel to the big screen. In a five-minute video shared on social media, she described the filmmaking experience as “the worst thing I have ever had to live through.” She also said she left the set “hyperventilating and sobbing” and has not been able to bring herself to watch the finished movie.

According to an extensive Vanity Fair report, the situation reportedly became particularly complicated following tensions between Adeyemi and actress Amandla Stenberg, who stars as Amari.

A person with long dark hair wearing a brown top and yellow skirt, sitting on a dirt path in a lush, green environment.
Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount

The drama reportedly dates back to the casting conversation surrounding Stenberg. Some fans questioned whether a lighter-skinned actress should portray Amari, prompting Stenberg to address the criticism publicly. During that conversation, she referenced Adeyemi’s support of her casting and said the author had previously told her that her performance as Rue in The Hunger Games helped inspire the book.

Stenberg also discussed Adeyemi’s desire to see a world on screen that represented a range of skin tones. Apparently, Adeyemi was not thrilled about being brought into the public conversation.

Vanity Fair reports that Adeyemi later sent Stenberg a blunt message telling her;

“Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me.”

The tension reportedly continued once production began, creating an uncomfortable dynamic behind the scenes.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions, and neither Adeyemi nor Stenberg has publicly offered a complete account of what happened between them.

Fans are now speculating and drawing their own conclusions.

What we do know is that Adeyemi — who co-wrote the screenplay and serves as an executive producer — appears unlikely to participate in the movie’s promotional campaign.

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Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone is currently scheduled to hit theaters January 15, 2027. And considering everything that reportedly happened before the cameras stopped rolling, folks are already watching this one closely.

RELATED: ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Author Tomi Adeyemi Hints At Traumatic Experience On Set, Calls It ‘The Worst Thing I Have Ever Had To Live Through’

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