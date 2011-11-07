Hollywood Divorce: Kimmy Cakes And Her Doofus Husband Talked Reconciliation This Weekend… With A Pastor [Pics]

Kim Kardashian was spotted sitting outside what could have been her Minnesota home while in town for a Come to Jesus meeting with her doofus hubby Kris and the pastor that officiated their wedding.

And here is Kris “I Don’t Believe In Divorce” Humphries on his way to go pick up some food for their meeting… without his ring.

And here is Kim leaving Minnesota with her ring-free left hand constantly visible.

So what happened in before and after all of this? Kim made sure she looked like she was doing exactly what she got the most flack for since this divorce talks started: tried to fight for her marriage. But initially, TMZ reports, she had no desire to reconcile with Bumphries.

According to our sources, Kim booked the flight very last minute (see her below at LAX) because she felt like she owed it to Kris to talk things through with him face-to-face. We’re told no reality show cameras were involved. Our sources tell us … Kim has been saying even before she filed for divorce that she wasn’t sure about ending the marriage. As we first reported, she was crying on and off last weekend before she decided to pull the trigger. Sources tell TMZ … Kris and Kim will be meeting with the pastor who married them to talk about the marriage, the divorce, and their feelings. Again, this is not a reconciliation but we’re told Kim wants to make sure she and Kris have closure and talk everything out.

So, does the fact that neither of them was wearing their rings mean it’s good and over now?