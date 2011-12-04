SMH: Tameka Foster Wants Custody Judge To Drug Test Usher Before He Has A Chance To Cleanse All Them D-Rugs Out Of His System
Tameka is so serious about getting ex-hubby Ursher to drug tested pronto, before he can get some of that “Clear Flush” poppin.
Via TMZ:
Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Raymond is freaking out that testing the singer for drugs will soon be useless — because the more time that passes, the more time Usher has to cleanse his system of illicit substances. In case you haven’t been following — Tameka demanded Usher take a drug test recently because she thinks the singer is popping pills and who-knows-what-else around their kids.
Usher refused on grounds Tameka’s demands were “frivolous and unfounded” and only intended to “harass and embarrass” the singer — but now, Tameka is taking her case back to the judge in the ex-couple’s custody war, pleading with the court to force Usher to take the test despite his refusal. And according to the docs, Tameka wants the court to make it snappy — claiming, any further delay will allow Usher to “cleanse” any evidence of drugs from his system.
SMH. Poor Usher.
