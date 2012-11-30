Everybody’s Business: Rih-Rih And Breezy Flaunt Their Coupleship Overseas

Rihanna Posts Intimate Picture With Chris Brown

There must be something in the water over in Germany.

Rihanna and her Breezy-boo might feel like they have to hide their re-kindled romance here in the U.S., but that doesn’t seem to be the case while they’re over in Berlin.

After buying matching Rolex watches and spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, it seems the two lovesick cutty buddies are finally ready to admit that they’re back to gettin it on and poppin as a couple.

Rihanna took to her Instagram last night with this caption and photo to put all of the rumors to rest:

In addition to getting all up close and personal with Breezy after he “killed it,” ratchet Rih-Rih also engaged in a little extracurricular activity while he was on stage to pass the time. See what she was up to behind the scenes while Chris was body rolling in Berlin when you hit the flip..