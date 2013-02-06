For Your Information: U.S. Postal Service To Stop Mail Delivery On Saturdays

U.S. Postal Service Stops Mail Delivering Mail On Saturdays

If you send or receive first-class mail on Saturdays on a regular basis, the United States Postal Office is getting ready to rain on your parade.

via NBC News

It’s been debated for months, but on Wednesday the United States Postal Service announced it’s not going to deliver first-class mail on Saturdays anymore, beginning August. The postal service said on Wednesday it will continue to deliver packages, mail-order medicine, and express mail on Saturday, but not letters, bills, cards, and catalogs. Post offices which are now open on Saturdays will continue to be open on Saturdays.

Welp. Guess we all better get ready for this recession special mail delivery schedule.

Image via Shutterstock