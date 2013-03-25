If It Ain’t White, It Ain’t Right: More Black Celebrities Who Have Bleached Their Skin For Beauty

Light skin is the right skin?

More Black Celebrities Who Have Allegedly Bleached Their Skin

Whether it was admitted or denied, a lot of Black Hollyweird is getting lighter for some reason and a lot of people suspect skin bleaching.

Some can argue that celebrities are influenced to do it because of the better treatment lighter complexions receive in Hollywood for television, magazines, and better endorsements.

However, we can all agree that these celebs have gotten a little lighter over the years and it ain’t just photoshop!

Hit the flip and peep for yourself…