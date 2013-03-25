If It Ain’t White, It Ain’t Right: More Black Celebrities Who Have Bleached Their Skin For Beauty

- By Bossip Staff
Light skin is the right skin?

More Black Celebrities Who Have Allegedly Bleached Their Skin

Whether it was admitted or denied, a lot of Black Hollyweird is getting lighter for some reason and a lot of people suspect skin bleaching.

Some can argue that celebrities are influenced to do it because of the better treatment lighter complexions receive in Hollywood for television, magazines, and better endorsements.

However, we can all agree that these celebs have gotten a little lighter over the years and it ain’t just photoshop!

Hit the flip and peep for yourself…

Dawn Richard

You already know…

Tempest Bledsoe

Keri Hilson

Michael Jackson

Mshoza

    Lark Voorhies

    Diana Ross

    La Toya Jackson

    Iman

    We forget anyone?

    Categories: Attention Slores, Did You Know, For Discussion

    Comments

