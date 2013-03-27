Some Hump Day Handsome: Pooch Hall And Newcomer Jay Ellis From “The Game”…..Ladies, Which One Would You Hit?



Derwin or Bryce?

Pooch Hall Versus Jay Ellis

Last night, BET premiered the sixth season of their popular television show “The Game.”

To keep the fans coming back for more and also to add a little variety to the cast given the exit of Tia Mowry and Pooch Hall, the network added Hollyweird banger Lauren London and actor Jay Ellis to the cast.

Although Pooch won’t be appearing on this season of the game in any other episodes from what he says, he did make one final cameo in last night’s season premiere.

So, with the exit of Pooch Hall and Jay Ellis coming in as his “replacement” on the show….you know we have to ask: Ladies, which one would you hit?

