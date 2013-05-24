Karma Is A Beyotch: K. Michelle Responds To Rihanna Calling Ex- Baller Boo J.R. Smith A “Desert Thirsty” Ni**a”

Remember when JR tried to play the hell out of K.Michelle on Twitter?

K. Michelle Responds To Rihanna Calling J.R. Smith Thirsty

K.Michelle recently chatted with On Invasion Radio (Hip Hop Nation, SiriusXM) with hosts DJ Green Lantern and Boss Lady this week, K. Michelle spoke about her reaction to Rihanna’s comments about her ex, Knicks player J.R. Smith. K.Michelle tried to be nice and supportive but went HAM on her ex, claiming he got what he deserved.

All we can say is boomerang b**ch!

Catch the interview below…

Youtube