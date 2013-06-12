Stuntin’ Like My Daddy: A List Of The Coolest Celebrity Dads (And The Gifts They’ll Inspire You To Buy Yours!)

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

of 9

Don’t forget about Dad! Father’s Day is right around the corner so we put together a list of some of our favorite celebrity Dads and the gifts they’d inspire to cop for our own! Hit the flip to check them out.

Bill Cosby A lil on the persnickety side in real life… but on TV POSSIBLY THE BEST DAD EVER! Amazon.com Widgets

Jay-Z Thanks to Blue Ivy, currently everyone’s favorite hip-hop pops. Amazon.com Widgets Pacific Coast News



Barack Obama The epitome of a cool, calm and accomplished dad. Amazon.com Widgets

Bruce Jenner Although he’s gotten a little flack from his son Brody — we have been impressed with Bruce’s interactions with both his kids and stepkids — especially when it came time to give Khloé away. He’s also generally the voice of reason when Kris starts doing too damn much! Amazon.com Widgets

Diddy Sean “Puffy” Combs takes great care of all six of his kids (and his baby mamas… and Cassie!), holds down businesses and still manages to have fun and stay relevant. Kudos to him. Amazon.com Widgets

Magic Johnson We were definitely moved this year when Magic Johnson immediately stepped up to support his gay son EJ after news of his sexuality hit the media. He’s made a seamless tradition from sports to business while also being an outstanding role model for the black community. Amazon.com Widgets

Brad Pitt He might be one of the coolest white guys on the planet period and to watch him manage all those kids and Angelina’s crazy a$$, Brad had to make the list. Amazon.com Widgets