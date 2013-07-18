BOSSIP Exclusive: “Being Mary Jane” Star Omari Hardwick Talks Creeping And Homewrecking “These Issues Are Not Exclusive To The Black Community”

BOSSIP had the chance to catch up with Omari Hardwick during the BET Experience Weekend in Los Angeles and he gave us some real gems we wanted to share with you. Check out the full interview below:

BOSSIP: Congrats on the new film/TV series “Being Mary Jane”

Omari Hardwick: I’m very excited. I feel it’s a very different complexion of a show for BET. I think BET is trying and they’re on a very successful track and “Being Mary Jane” is the pioneer of that new train so hats off to BET.

It gets a little messy, we have so many issues in the Black community…

Isn’t that every community? We will be remiss if we relegate ourselves at times to our issues being only our issues. I think we dramatically make our issues exclusive to us. That’s what I like about “Being Mary Jane” because any persons or creed can be put in the show. It’s all messy. Life is messy. Love is messy. Work is messy.

Well spoken… Do you agree with Omari? Is our community really just subject to having our flaws more scrutinized or do you think that the level of mess happens at a greater rate than others?

