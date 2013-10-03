Put On Blast: Slim Thug Disses Groupie Claiming To Be His Baby Mama “Fawk You And That Punk Azz Baby!!”

YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER!!!

Slim Thug Talks About Fake Baby Mama

Rapper Slim Thug has apparently been dealing with some baby mama drama for over a decade. The groupie who he smashed 11 years ago took the Houston rapper to court in an attempt to get child support, and even tried to get him sent to prison.

But, looks like the DNA gods were working in Slim’s favor because he recently learned the child is not his! The rapper took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to put the fake fraudy baby mama on complete blast!

The Texas rapper continues:

Hit the flip for the rest of the story as well as more from Slim Thug’s “victorious” happy ending dealing with his fraudy baby mama. Next time, we’re sure he’ll strap up when dealing with these hoes!