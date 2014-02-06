Celebrity Cribs: Janet Jackson Renting Her Trump Plaza Condo For The Mere Sum Of $35,000 Per Month! [Photos]

If you got a enough money, you can get busy in Janet Jackson’s bedroom…

Via RealtyToday

Janet Jackson is looking to rent out her 2,093-square-foot New York City apartment, The Real Deal reported.

The 1 Central Park West three-bedroom apartment located in Trump International Hotel & Tower comes with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Central Park, three and a half bathrooms and a master suite complete with a walk-in closet and marble bath – all for $35,000 per month, according to StreetEasy.

Residents will also have access to Trump International hotel services. Maid service, 24-hour room service, a health club complete with a pool and spa, and valet parking are among the many perks of calling 1 Central Park West home.

The apartment, listed Feb. 3 by Kyle W. Blackmon and John Burger of Brown Harris Stevens, was bought in 1998 by Jackson’s Puffy Trust, although it’s unclear how much the singer paid for it, The Real Deal reported.

Other active rentals listed for Trump International include a five-bedroom, 1,800-square-foot apartment for $19,900 a month, a two-bedroom for $16,900 a month and a one-bedroom for $8,900 a month, among others. There are currently seven active sales, including a 2,255-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment for just under $9 million and a 450-square-foot, one-bedroom for $949,000.