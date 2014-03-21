Caught Looking Jacked Up: Former NBA Baller Steve Francis Gets Dragged On Twitter For Looking Strung Out
- By Bossip Staff
Steve Francis Picture Looks Rough
Remember Steve Francis? He’s a former Houston Rocket and New York Knick, but now he’s become more known for how increasingly worse he’s been looking. This latest picture of him to surface is absolutely disturbing. That didn’t stop the jokes from flying in. We hope he’s okay so we can laugh at these tweets with a clear conscience.
