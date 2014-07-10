Poor Thang: Jennifer Hudson Responds To Evil Illuminati Rumors Claiming She Murdered Her Family To Be Famous

Did J-Hud sacrifice her family for fame??

Jennifer Hudson Denies Illuminati Rumors

Jennifer Hudson’s rise from ‘American Idol’ hopeful to Oscar winner and star has been incredible. But, some people actually believe she had her family members killed in exchange for money making fame.

The actress and singer spoke with DC’s Majic 102.3 and shut down the disturbing rumors:

“I think people find a way to discredit people in everything you do. Nothing is ever what it really is. And at the end of the day, we all work hard for what we get and what we do just like anyone else. And it’s unfair that some people would be that cruel to impose such negativity on things that is done from a positive place and perspective. And it’s very hurtful and extremely upsetting. Especially coming from a Christian standpoint. “Every time I hear stuff like that, I’m like ‘You will not take the credit for God’s work and give it to Satan. Not on my watch. Not on my watch.’ So again, it’s extremely upsetting. There’s so much to be said about that, but you don’t have the time, and neither do I.”

It’s crazy that Jennifer even has to address these outrageous rumors! Poor thang!