72 Hours Review: We Wanted to Hate It… | The Black Watch Ep. 18

In Episode 18 of The Black Watch, the crew dives into a review of “72 Hours,” Kevin Hart’s latest Netflix comedy. Starring Kevin Hart, Teyana Taylor, and an ensemble of talented comedians, the film follows a 40-year-old man who accidentally joins a wild bachelor party weekend. The panel discusses the film’s comedic highs and lows, Kevin Hart’s chemistry with the cast, and the surprising cameos that add to the fun. They also explore the influence of “The Hangover” on the film, the social commentary on generational differences, and Kevin Hart’s ongoing evolution in Hollywood. Whether you’re a fan of Kevin Hart, comedy, or just looking for a fun weekend watch, this episode has something for everyone. Join the conversation and let us know what you thought of “72 Hours.” Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for more episodes of The Black Watch.