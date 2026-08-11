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OnlyFans Model Pleads To Manslaughter Over Christian Obumseli

OnlyFelons: Courtney Clenny Pleads To Manslaughter For Killing Black Boyfriend Christian Obumseli

Published on August 11, 2026
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  • Clenney pleads guilty to manslaughter, avoiding second-degree murder charge
  • Medical examiner's findings contradict Clenney's self-defense claim
  • Obumseli's family seeks justice, but plea deal leaves them with lingering grief
A group of people enjoying a sunny day at a beach or pool, including a shirtless man with a beard and a woman wearing a patterned swimsuit.
Source: Instagram / Christian Obumseli

Courtney Clenney’s OnlyFans days are officially behind her, but the fallout from the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli, is far from over.

The former social media personality pleaded guilty Monday August 10 to manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the April 2022 stabbing death of 27-year-old Obumseli inside their Miami condo. According to ABC News, Clenney was originally charged with second-degree murder after authorities arrested her in Hawaii in August 2022. She ultimately accepted a plea deal just weeks before she was expected to face a jury.

And here’s where the case gets complicated.

Clenney has long maintained that she killed Obumseli in self-defense, claiming she threw a kitchen knife at him from roughly 10 feet away during a confrontation. But the medical examiner’s findings reportedly didn’t exactly line up with that story. The three-inch downward wound to Obumseli’s shoulder was ruled a homicide and considered inconsistent with Clenney’s account. Meanwhile, prosecutors described the couple’s relationship as extremely volatile, with allegations of escalating violence between them. Clenney’s attorneys planned to argue that Obumseli had been abusive, while his family has consistently rejected that characterization and maintained that he was the victim.

Now, after more than four years of legal wrangling, Clenney has admitted criminal responsibility, but the sentence may leave some people raising an eyebrow. She was sentenced to six years behind bars, followed by five years of probation. Because she has already spent roughly four years in custody, she is expected to serve only about two additional years in prison.

For Obumseli’s family, the plea provides a measure of accountability after years of insisting that Christian’s death deserved to be taken seriously. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the agreement finally gave the family what they had been seeking: Clenney’s acceptance of responsibility for Christian’s death.

“With this plea agreement, Christian Obumseli’s family finally heard what they long sought: Courtney Clenney accepting full responsibility for his death,” Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the state attorney prosecuting the case, said in a statement on Monday. “The plea was reached in full consultation and approval of Christian’s family.”

Still, two years from now, Clenney could potentially walk out of prison and begin rebuilding her life. Christian Obumseli doesn’t get that option. His family is left to live with a loss that no plea deal, probation term, or courtroom statement can undo.

“For more than four years, we’ve lived with the loss every day and waited for accountability. Today closes a legal chapter, but it certainly doesn’t close our grief. No sentence, no plea, can bring back my son to me,” the family said in a statement Monday.

Prayers up for the family that they receive peace from the closing of this chapter.

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