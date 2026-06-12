Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in film, television, streaming, and Black entertainment culture.

In Episode 9, the crew dives into I Love Boosters, the latest surreal comedy from acclaimed filmmaker Boots Riley. Starring Keke Palmer, Lakeith Stanfield, Naomi Ackie, Taylor Paige, Don Cheadle, and Demi Moore, the film follows a crew of designer-clothes boosters navigating a bizarre world of fashion, capitalism, and social commentary.

The panel discusses Boots Riley’s signature absurdist storytelling, compares the film to Sorry to Bother You and I’m a Virgo, and explores how the movie uses surreal imagery to tackle issues of consumerism, wealth inequality, and cultural appropriation.

The conversation also highlights standout performances from Keke Palmer and Lakeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle’s unrecognizable transformation, the film’s unique visual style, and why Boots Riley remains one of the most original voices in modern filmmaking.

Plus, the crew debates whether I Love Boosters is destined to become a cult classic and discusses which actors they’d love to see collaborate with Boots Riley next.

If you’re into indie films, surreal comedy, Black cinema, social satire, and unique storytelling, The Black Watch is your go-to destination.

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