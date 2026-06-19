Juneteenth Films, Small Axe & Black Stories Around the World | The Black Watch Ep. 10

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Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in film, television, streaming, and Black culture.
In this special Juneteenth episode, the crew explores powerful films and series that showcase the Black experience across generations, cultures, and continents. From the American South to West London, the panel discusses stories that highlight resilience, family, identity, community, and the ongoing fight against racism.
The conversation begins with Miss Juneteenth, starring Nicole Beharie, and examines its heartfelt portrayal of motherhood, pageant culture, generational struggles, and the significance of Juneteenth celebrations.
The crew then dives into Small Axe, the acclaimed anthology from Steve McQueen, highlighting standout entries like Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Education, and Red, White and Blue. The discussion explores how these stories illuminate Black British history and reveal parallels between the Black experience in the United Kingdom and the United States.
Along the way, the panel reflects on unforgettable performances from John Boyega and other standout actors, while discussing why these films remain essential viewing long after their release.
If you’re looking for meaningful stories, hidden gems, and powerful Black cinema recommendations, The Black Watch has you covered.
Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more weekly conversations about entertainment and culture.

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