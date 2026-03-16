The Black Watch breaks down the biggest moments from the Oscars, including Michael B. Jordan’s historic Best Actor win, the controversial snub of Delroy Lindo, and the debate surrounding Ryan Coogler’s impact on Hollywood. The panel dives into the night’s biggest wins, shocking losses, and whether the Academy is truly evolving when it comes to diversity and representation.

From emotional acceptance speeches to heated reactions over Sean Penn beating Delroy Lindo, this Oscars post-show recap covers everything that had fans talking. The discussion also highlights Ryan Coogler’s influence as a director, Michael B. Jordan’s journey to the top, and why some of the Academy’s biggest decisions sparked backlash.

Was Michael B. Jordan’s win the biggest moment of the night? Did the Academy get it wrong with the Best Supporting Actor category? And what do the Oscars results say about the future of Black filmmakers and representation in Hollywood?

Watch The Black Watch as the panel debates the biggest Oscars moments, unforgettable performances, and the awards that sparked controversy across the entertainment industry.

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