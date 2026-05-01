Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in Black entertainment, film, and culture.

In Episode 3, the crew dives into the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic and gives their honest reaction to Jaafar Jackson stepping into the role of the King of Pop.

From vocal accuracy to stage presence, the discussion explores how close the performance comes to capturing the magic of Michael Jackson—and whether any actor can truly embody a legend of that level.

The conversation expands into a broader debate about Black biopics, highlighting standout performances from icons like Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington, and more. The panel breaks down what actually makes a great biopic—from casting and storytelling to transformation and authenticity.

If you’re into movie reviews, biopics, and real conversations about Black culture in entertainment, The Black Watch is your go-to.

Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more weekly episodes covering everything from new releases to classic performances.