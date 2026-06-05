They Will Kill You Is Horror’s Most Underrated Movie | The Black Watch Ep. 8

Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in film, television, streaming, and Black entertainment culture.

In Episode 8, the crew dives into the action-horror thriller They Will Kill You, starring Zazie Beetz as a woman searching for her estranged sister inside a mysterious New York high-rise that hides a terrifying secret.

The panel discusses why the film feels like a modern cult classic, breaks down its shocking twists, action sequences, horror elements, and explores why Zazie Beetz continues to prove herself as one of the most versatile actresses working today.

The conversation also highlights standout performances from Patricia Arquette, Heather Graham, and the supporting cast while examining the movie’s unique visual style, practical effects, and surprising mythology.

Is They Will Kill You the sleeper hit that audiences missed in theaters? Could it become a future cult favorite once it reaches streaming platforms? The crew debates all that and more.

If you’re into horror movies, action thrillers, cult classics, and conversations about Black representation in genre films, The Black Watch is your go-to destination.

Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more weekly episodes covering everything happening in entertainment.